Representatives from governments around the valley met on Wednesday evening to discuss short and long term answers to the question many residents have asked this year: how do we make the highways safer?
In 2020, regional government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses received a $20 million BUILD grant for transportation projects across the Tetons. The grant included funding to the Idaho Transportation Department for a passing lane southeast of Victor and turn lanes at seven intersections from Baseline in Victor to LeGrand Pierre Avenue in Driggs. However, when the cost estimate nearly tripled this year, ITD eliminated all but the Baseline intersection improvements and the Victor passing lane. This news came just as the community was seeing an increase in serious and fatal accidents on the busy thoroughfare.
In response to concerns from the public, ITD has expressed a willingness to start a Highway 33 corridor planning project with entities in Teton County, and install rumble strips on the highway as an immediate safety measure.
However, when local leaders from Teton County, Victor, Driggs, the fire department, various public works departments, emergency management, and Teton Valley Trails & Pathways met on Oct. 26, they all shared a certain dubiousness about the motives of ITD District 6. In public meetings, ITD representatives, when describing their intentions for Highway 33 in Teton County, have mentioned ideas like an extra lane or two, or a divided highway.
“We know what we’ll get from ITD in the long range, which is five lanes,” Teton County Commission Chair Cindy Riegel said wryly.
Teton Valley Trails & Pathways executive director Dan Verbeten, speaking as a proponent of modes of transportation other than vehicular, suggested that instead of using ITD’s corridor planning method, Teton County governments could apply for a federal Safe Streets and Roads for All grant for planning. Safe Streets and Roads for All, or SS4A, is a new Department of Transportation grant program established through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, with $5 billion appropriated over the next five years for community transportation planning and implementation.
“I feel strongly that this is a great opportunity for us as a community to really drive the planning process,” Verbeten said about SS4A.
The attendees grappled with the dichotomy of Highway 33; it’s a local road that accesses many residences and businesses and it’s Main Street for the three municipalities, but it’s also a heavily-used two-lane artery to get from one popular destination in the northern Rockies to another.
“To me, that stretch of 33 is sort of like Main Street all the way through,” Commissioner Mike Whitfield mused. “Long term, my sense is that our vision of what the road is considerably differs from ITD’s.”
City leaders voiced their shared frustration and sense of helplessness when attempting to make design decisions for traffic calming, landscaping, or pedestrian safety on their Main Streets (and in Victor’s case, West Center Street) which happen to be controlled by ITD.
Commissioner Riegel pointed to the agency’s choice in prioritizing a passing lane outside of Victor over turn lanes elsewhere as one example of not following the will of the community.
Mayor Will Frohlich agreed, telling the group that during Victor’s annual government think tank held last week, the city council had voiced strong opposition to the proposed passing lane near the state line. “It’s a massive concern, especially without an environmental impact study or additional traffic study.”
Frohlich added that the city would like to see the passing lane scrapped, if possible. “I haven’t talked to a community member that feels differently about it.”
Verbeten said he didn’t feel like he could trust ITD.
“I feel like I’ve had personal interactions, and I know other folks in this room have as well, where you have one answer or one very polite conversation with someone from ITD and then what is produced and given to you as their project and draft plan is completely out of line with the planning documents of the cities or the goals of the community. That’s been replicated more than once,” the TVTAP director said.
The way local public officials perceive it, state traffic engineers are devoted to the fast and efficient flow of vehicles above all else, although Driggs community development director Doug Self pointed out that the state agency is supposed to adhere to the Context Sensitive Solutions Guide, which prioritizes local collaboration and environmental awareness.
“I share Dan’s skepticism that we’ll get anything worthwhile out of [District 6] on the long-range planning and community design fronts and we really need to find ways to ensure that, like SS4A, ways we can lock them into what they’ve adopted at the state level,” Self said.
The local governments have requested that ITD install center line and fog line rumble strips on 33 and rumbles at the end of 32 as a cheap and efficient way of lowering the incidence of head-on collisions and vehicles leaving the roadway, but at Wednesday’s meeting public officials discussed some issues they had with recently-installed shoulder rumbles between Tetonia and the town of Teton. Verbeten said that, because the new rumble strips are wide and take up most of the center of the shoulders, they’re dangerous and unpleasant for cyclists. Whitfield said the rumbles seemed to be randomly applied and “a very shoddy job.”
Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne, a vocal advocate for immediate safety measures and creative solutions, suggested one approach that runs counter to ITD’s desire: controlled intersections (i.e., stoplights). He pointed out that, with all the busy side roads that connect to 33, the much-mourned turn lanes would have only helped people get off the highway, not onto it. As an example, he said if he were trying to turn left from 5000S onto 33, he didn’t think it would be a great inconvenience to drive a mile down the grid to a controlled intersection rather than “running the gauntlet trying to get onto the highway.” (However, the Teton County road grid is incomplete and the onus of building and maintaining non-state roads falls squarely on the shoulders of the understaffed county.)
Other suggestions that came up during the work session included thicker line paint on the highways, public messaging boards, and the elimination of the passing zones on 33 between Victor and Driggs to discourage drivers making passes at 75 mph.
The leaders agreed that a united, consistent voice coming from Teton Valley entities could have a powerful impact on the conversation about the future of the three highways here. They agreed to sign a letter to ITD outlining their desires.
“I think it’s important that this group come together on a vision and engage with the community,” Whitfield said.
Self noted that the local stakeholders needed to start with a shared vision and a shared sense of principles.
“We clearly know what we don’t want and that’s exactly what ITD wants in our community,” Verbeten responded.
“The towns want people to slow down, economic vibrancy, support businesses, and a safe corridor on what’s going to be a more and more trafficked and populated road,” Mayor Frohlich added. “High level, it’s how do we slow people down and get them to spend money and stay in our towns and stay safe, versus getting them as quickly as possible from point A to point B.”
