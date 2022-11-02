DSC05943.JPG

Local officials see Highway 33 as a city thoroughfare and economic driver for vibrant communities, while the Idaho Transportation Department sees it as a state artery that vehicles should be able to travel through quickly and efficiently.

Representatives from governments around the valley met on Wednesday evening to discuss short and long term answers to the question many residents have asked this year: how do we make the highways safer?

In 2020, regional government agencies, nonprofits, and businesses received a $20 million BUILD grant for transportation projects across the Tetons. The grant included funding to the Idaho Transportation Department for a passing lane southeast of Victor and turn lanes at seven intersections from Baseline in Victor to LeGrand Pierre Avenue in Driggs. However, when the cost estimate nearly tripled this year, ITD eliminated all but the Baseline intersection improvements and the Victor passing lane. This news came just as the community was seeing an increase in serious and fatal accidents on the busy thoroughfare.

