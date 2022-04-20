Paul Forester, former Grand Targhee cat ski director, llama lover, and Renaissance man, is offering a new Teton County 4-H class for kids and adults this summer: llama packing.
Through the month of July, Forester will run a five-week Llama Introduction, Training, and Packing Class through 4-H. This hands-on course is an opportunity for participants to train llamas in all stages of their development by gentling them, building trust, and gaining cooperation.
Many outfitters and backpackers value llamas as the ultimate pack animal. They are strong, quiet, gentle, and agile, they’re not picky eaters, their soft feet minimize impact on trails, and as creatures of the Andes, they were born to travel in steep, rocky terrain.
Starting July 1, the class will meet two times per week at a variety of locations, from the Teton County Fairgrounds to Forester’s corrals to local trailheads. If kids stay involved with the animals, they will be able to watch each llama grow into its full potential over the next four to five years, Forester said.
“This is an introductory course but it is realistic that the more savvy student can be a ‘packer certified’ upon completion,” he added. “This would allow them to check out a packer pair on overnight trips with their parents. Our hope is this is the first of many llama courses and that we can provide any 4H’er with a love and interest in llamas, the opportunity (and access) to pursue that passion as far as they would like to take it.”
Adults and parents are welcome as volunteers to assist with the students and to learn about llamas. Forester will also be running a few weekend clinics to certify adults interested in becoming packer certified so that they can also check out llamas for overnight excursions.
For more details or to register, contact 4-H at (208) 354-2961 or teton4h@uidaho.edu, or contact Forester directly at (208) 724-1886.