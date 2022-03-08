...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Ashton, Ashton Hill, Island Park, Dubois, Monida Pass,
Targhee Pass, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Families in Victor can now read together, explore letters, play interactively and develop phonics awareness while doing their wash.
If you’re washing clothes at the General Laundry Co in Victor, you may notice a new little library designed with kids in mind. This cute Read, Play and Learn space was made possible through a partnership with Valley of the Tetons Library.
In addition to the books for families already provided by the laundromat, the library helped place a kid-size table and chairs, alphabet magnets, additional books and toys designed with early literacy development in mind. Thanks to a grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries, families in Victor can now read together, explore letters, play interactively and develop phonics awareness while doing their wash.
“The New Literacy at the Laundromat space is designed to get kids excited about learning and to reinforce early literary tools. Letter recognition, rhyming, I-spy games, and other engaging activities get kids ready for preschool, kindergarten and elementary school,” said Rasheil Stanger, Valley of the Tetons Library Programs Director.
In 2018 and 2019, a study conducted by the Laundry Literacy Coalition found that access to books, printouts and early literacy activities supports early literacy development. While it may seem odd to put books and laundry together, the Laundry Literacy Coalition found that creating reading spaces in laundromats helps families support learning skills in children. Their motto of “Wash time is talk time” encourages parents to engage with their kids while completing household chores.
Laundromat patrons are enjoying the new space according to Deb Grove, The General Laundry Co. owner. “The Read, Play and Learn space has changed our laundromat by putting more emphasis on our most vulnerable young ones…There is very nice interaction between children and their parents while the laundry is being processed. A number one goal of mine is to see kids with a book or a toy in their hands and not a cell phone.”
General Laundry has provided a collection of new free books and magazines to participate in tandem with the library’s gift, with titles in both English and Spanish. To see the little literacy center for your self, visit The General Laundry Co. at 220 S Main Street Victor from 7am-10pm daily.