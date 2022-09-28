Effective Sept. 6, Kristi Meston has taken on the role of Project Manager for the newly formed Collaborative for Early Learning. Kristi, who has made Teton Valley her home for 20 years, has devoted her career to working with children and families. After many years of working both in traditional wilderness programs and wilderness therapy, as well as with children with emotional and developmental disabilities in schools and youth homes, she obtained a Master of Social Work in order to formalize her ability to support her community. Upon completion of graduate school, Kristi spent eight years working in our local schools, establishing and strengthening existing relationships with local providers, stakeholders, and families- something she feels will serve her well in her new role.
You can often find Kristi at the ice rink or on her favorite bike trails and ski runs with her kids and dog. Kristi loves to call this valley home and is grateful to take on a project that will impact so many of her neighbors. She looks forward to partnering with the entire community in support of accessible care for our valley’s youngest children with the Collaborative for Early Learning.
Kristin Livingstone, the Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Teton Valley, has been informally leading the group of cross-sector community partners that formed the Collaborative since April of this year.
“The Collaborative formed quickly in response to the urgent need to stabilize the birth- age five care system in our valley,” said Kristin. “It was clear right away that we have an incredible community with robust support systems and that together we can make a plan that supports the families and childcare providers in our valley. It was also clear that hiring a Project Manager to lead this work was our first priority. We are so excited to have Kristi lead the project moving forward.”
The Collaborative for Early Learning contracted Kristi as the Project Manager to lead the initial six months of planning work. She will identify and document the current status of the early care and education infrastructure at the community level, identify and create strategic action plan goals to enhance the early care and education infrastructure at the county level, and further develop and lead the Collaborative for Early Learning and Advisory Committee.
The Collaborative seeks to assess and support the development and expansion of early learning (birth-age 5) opportunities for children and families in Teton Valley using a collective impact framework. At the time the crisis point was noted in our community, a group of cross-sector individuals, businesses, and organizations gathered to determine what needed to be done to address the childcare crisis in our county. Representatives from the Education Foundation of Teton Valley, Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, Spark Foundation, Community Foundation of Teton Valley, County Commissioner Mike Whitfield, Driggs City Mayor August Christensen, TREC, Building Blocks Early Learning Center, Teton County School District, University of Idaho Extension, and ABC afterschool and summer program formed a Collaborative for Early Learning. Members of the Collaborative have worked to address immediate issues while also taking a systems-level view to determining what our community needs in order to see sustainable impact long term.
With the hire of a Project Manager, the systems-level work will now begin. Kristi encourages anyone in our community who is offering care to children ages birth-5, whether they are a large licensed daycare provider, an in-home childcare provider, a parent who takes on neighbors and friends’ children a few days a week, and even just parents of young children, to reach out and connect.
“We’ll be starting a community need survey soon. We want to ensure we capture the voice of all caregivers in our valley so that we can create a plan that supports the diverse needs.” Kristi adds, “Support looks different for different families. We want to capture all the needs of families and providers of children from birth through age five.
Kristi and the Collaborative can be reached at Collaborative@tetoneducation.org . Parents and providers of children five and under are encouraged to reach out and introduce yourself. Puede comunicarse con Kristi y Collaborative en Collaborative@tetoneducation.org. Se alienta a los padres y proveedores de niños menores de cinco años a que se comuniquen y se presenten.
