Kristi Meston

Effective Sept. 6, Kristi Meston has taken on the role of Project Manager for the newly formed Collaborative for Early Learning. Kristi, who has made Teton Valley her home for 20 years, has devoted her career to working with children and families. After many years of working both in traditional wilderness programs and wilderness therapy, as well as with children with emotional and developmental disabilities in schools and youth homes, she obtained a Master of Social Work in order to formalize her ability to support her community. Upon completion of graduate school, Kristi spent eight years working in our local schools, establishing and strengthening existing relationships with local providers, stakeholders, and families- something she feels will serve her well in her new role.

You can often find Kristi at the ice rink or on her favorite bike trails and ski runs with her kids and dog. Kristi loves to call this valley home and is grateful to take on a project that will impact so many of her neighbors. She looks forward to partnering with the entire community in support of accessible care for our valley’s youngest children with the Collaborative for Early Learning.

