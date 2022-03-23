After serving as an appointed Driggs City Council member for a year and then tying for votes and losing a coin toss in November’s election, Miles Knowles has been reappointed to the council to replace Erika Earles after she stepped down in February.
Earles, who first served as a council member from 2017 to 2019, received the same number of votes in the 2021 election as Knowles and won her seat with a coin toss. However, she decided this winter to relocate to Kansas in order to be closer to loved ones.
Knowles described the entire process as a whirlwind, and said that during his campaign as he was door-knocking, he had actually used the example of Tetonia’s 2003 tie-breaking coin toss to illustrate the importance of every vote in local elections.
The Driggs mayor has historically taken recommendations from the departing councilor to select a new appointee. However, newly-elected Mayor August Christensen said she wanted more input from the council and staff on the appointment. Driggs solicited applications from city residents and received five letters of interest; after staff and elected officials reviewed the applications and interviewed the candidates, Knowles was selected, bringing the city council election process full circle.
“We had a wonderful pool of applicants,” Christensen said after the council unanimously ratified Knowles’s appointment on March 15. “I’m really impressed with everyone and I really appreciate everyone’s interest in participating in our city processes.”
Knowles had served as a city planning commissioner for over a year before being appointed to city council in 2021 to replace Ralph Mossman. When he was campaigning last fall to retain his seat, he said that value-driven growth and development, fiscal responsibility, and transparency were his top objectives in office.
“For me, being a city council member is like having that one class in school that you wanted to be best at: you always did your homework on time, you always had a great question to ask, and you always did the extra credit assignment,” he said in a TVN candidate interview.
After the election he was named a member of the Teton County Joint Housing Authority. He will continue serving on that board.
“It’s been helpful in providing a clearer picture of the capacities available for confronting the current housing crisis,” he said. He added that with the recently-released regional housing needs assessment, the council has better guidance in how to mitigate and regulate for housing.
“Looking at the HNA, it’s pretty clear that the past two years have dramatically impacted our region’s ability to house residents,” Knowles said.
He also wants to improve the city’s community resources, like parks, by committing to more than simply annual maintenance.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place during the next regular council meeting on April 5. Although the 2021 council race was for a four-year term, since Knowles was appointed rather than elected, he will serve until the next city election in 2023.