anna and ken kirkpatrick.JPG

On top of their many volunteer projects, Ken and Anna Kirkpatrick have also committed to doing an outdoor activity every single day. 

 TVN File Photo/Julia Tellman

​​The Fred Mugler Volunteer Appreciation Award honors the memory of Fred Mugler, an icon of Teton Valley and the Rocky Mountain West. Fred was the long-time proprietor of Mountaineering Outfitters, coined the “Cultural Hub of the Universe”. An engineer by training, Fred developed the famed Mugler system of inventory organization. Fred was always, in his quiet way, there to help with volunteer assistance for all manner of Teton Valley charitable endeavors. This Volunteer Appreciation Award, to be granted annually, recognizes the often quiet and always appreciated spirit of volunteerism that makes the Teton Regional Land Trust a success.

This year, the Land Trust is proud to recognize Anna and Ken Kirkpatrick for generously giving many hours of their time over many years for the benefit of the conservation of working farms and ranches, fish and wildlife habitat, and scenic open spaces in Eastern Idaho for this and future generations.

