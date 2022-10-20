The Fred Mugler Volunteer Appreciation Award honors the memory of Fred Mugler, an icon of Teton Valley and the Rocky Mountain West. Fred was the long-time proprietor of Mountaineering Outfitters, coined the “Cultural Hub of the Universe”. An engineer by training, Fred developed the famed Mugler system of inventory organization. Fred was always, in his quiet way, there to help with volunteer assistance for all manner of Teton Valley charitable endeavors. This Volunteer Appreciation Award, to be granted annually, recognizes the often quiet and always appreciated spirit of volunteerism that makes the Teton Regional Land Trust a success.
This year, the Land Trust is proud to recognize Anna and Ken Kirkpatrick for generously giving many hours of their time over many years for the benefit of the conservation of working farms and ranches, fish and wildlife habitat, and scenic open spaces in Eastern Idaho for this and future generations.
Ken and Anna are superstar volunteers all around the valley and have been the recipients of multiple volunteer awards. They have impeccable taste in music, and their drive for service is matched only by their drive for adventure as they make it a point to get outside every single day of the year.
The Kirkpatricks have participated in numerous projects, aiding the conservation team in fence removals, Sandhill crane and Trumpeter swan monitoring, and the upkeep of bluebird boxes. They are always ready to lend a hand with Land Trust events, as long-time volunteers and supporters of the Wrun for Wray Targhee Hill Climb and the Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival. Anna is very generous with her photography skills, donating both her time and her photographs to the Land Trust.
Whether providing muscle, photos, or AV expertise, Ken and Anna are always eager to help and do it with a smile. Thank you, Anna and Ken, for all your hard work and commitment to conserving and restoring precious natural resources in the places we all love.
