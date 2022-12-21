Rob Kinkaid was not the average man.
Just one day before his tragic passing in an avalanche on Palisades peak on the afternoon of April 3rd, 2020, Kinkaid confirmed it himself.
“If I die tomorrow, I have done more in my life than most men dream of,” said Kinkaid on April 2nd, 2020, according to his obituary filed with Eckersell Funeral Home of Rigby.
Kinkaid is remembered by most for his unnatural ability while in the saddle on his snowmobile, almost always one decked out in the signature Arctic Cat green.
To so many more, he was so much more.
“Whenever I used to run into Rob, he would say ‘you know Nick, I’m kind of a big deal’,” said childhood friend of Kinkaid and fellow snowmobiler Nick Tonks.
What many would construe as ego was actually a jest-filled poke at himself. That’s the way Rob worked, and there are countless stories from friends, riding buddies, and family to back it up.
According to ArcticInsider.com, “Rob liked to play up his redneckedness (that’s a word), but he was far from unintelligent. Rob ran Teton Custom Homes based out of Victor, Idaho. He ran it in a manner allowing him ample time to truly enjoy all life had to offer. Rob’s passions? Most reading here probably knew him as a professional snowmobiler, but like the powder, Rob lived to ride in, he was a little deeper than that.”
Tonks, one of the many who were lucky enough to know Rob, is taking it upon himself to honor RMR (Rocky Mountain Rob) through a unique benefit on January 5th.
As a part of the Avy Savvy night at Idaho Falls’ Colonial Theatre, an avalanche awareness event put on by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation in addition to many others, Tonks will be auctioning off one of Rob’s old snowmobiles.
All of the proceeds will be going towards beacon checkers at trailheads and, potentially, funding for area youth to get an Avalanche 1 course.
“When I think about this event, I think you know this is kind of a big deal,” said Tonks.
The snowmobile is a 2018 Arctic Cat ZR 600 race sled, with about 500-600 miles on it.
“We got it pretty fast and it ran pretty good,” said Riley Kinkaid, Rob’s son and fellow Arctic Cat pro. “My dad ran it at Snow King, I ran it at Targhee back when they used to have that there. It’s been raced at Lost Trail too.”
Even though it was used for hillclimbing, the sled had a short track making it more comparable to a snocross sled.
“The courses have a lot of jumps and a longtrack just kind of slides out in the corners. The shorttrack can turn sharper and the Arctic Cat shorttracks have laid-down steering posts so you can turn a lot easier in the bottoms. They’re faster than the 800s sometimes,” said Riley.
Rob and Riley both used the sled at some point during that season, as indicated by the 103/102 racing number.
“When I was in the junior classes (we both ran it) sometimes. In the junior class, you can only run a 600 and I would always run that snocross sled in the 600 class,” said Riley.
Due to the way the sled is designed, it isn’t as ideal out in the mountains and powder as a longtrack, but would be fun regardless.
“I think if anybody is planning on mountain riding it, it won’t be as fun as just snocross. But it’s a fast sled and it runs good,” said Riley.
The fact that both Rob and Riley ran the sled is that much more meaningful considering Rob considered Riley a better snowmobiler than himself.
“When I turned about 17 or 18, I hit a growth spurt and my progression went out the roof. I got picked up by Arctic Cat and started doing things with him and Dave McClure,” said Riley. “He started makin’ jokes on how I was better than him and he could tell I was passing him. I kinda used that as fuel, how he said I was getting better than him. Eventually, he finally admitted that I was better than him. I just used that as fuel to progress even more and make it in the snowmobile world.”
Tonks bought the sled a few years back from Rob’s wife Kim Kinkaid, originally for Tonks’ son Chase to race on.
“We get these snow machines every year basically for this race circuit. So most snowmobiles have no meaning for me,” said Tonks. “I had pretty much came to the realization I wasn’t going to sell that one and I was going to put it in a mezzanine or something in my shop.”
“Sometimes it’s just hard to just sell something that means something to you. So it’s really touching. I’m grateful for him to think of this because I wouldn’t have necessarily done so,” said Kim.
Now, after a couple of years of owning it, Tonks is putting the sled up for the live auction. What changed Tonks’ mind?
“We were at a snow grooming meeting for District 33. I’m on the board there. And in that meeting, they were talking about some of the statistics about avalanches here. It turns out like 75% of the nation’s (avalanche) fatalities happen in Teton Valley or in Idaho, 45% of them or something like that, the numbers could be a little skewed, happen in our mountain range here in our district,” said Tonks. “It just kind of hit me in that meeting.”
“I started thinking, you know, we all know someone that’s either been caught or lost their life or know someone riding in the backcountry or skiing or something. And it just kind of hit me in the meeting. They were talking about trying to raise some money for some of these beacon boards, you know, to put it to trailheads,” said Tonks. “I thought, you know, I got this snow machine that we’re not going to use this year, Rob’s, and I should donate it to the cause.”
Tonks then authored a Facebook post which naturally got way more traction than he thought it would.
“I’m pretty amazed at the amount of support. I mean, people are jumping at the chance to help with that kind of stuff,” said Tonks.
“I love that it’s almost been three years and people are still willing to put forth money and effort in remembering Rob and making sure mostly that they remember that he was an ambassador for avalanche safety,” said Kim.
“Big thanks to Nick Tonks, this is awesome to see,” said Riley. “I think it’s a great idea. It’s a lot better than just selling the snowmobile for money. I think avalanche danger is something that is not talked about that much in the snowmobile world, especially for people just getting into the sport. I think it’s a really good idea and super happy that he is putting the money into that because it saves lives.”
Ever since his dad’s passing, Riley has been taking avalanche safety much more seriously.
“We never really checked with probes, we would go riding with people that didn’t have beacons, and ever since that day me and Dave (McClure, Rob’s main riding buddy and fellow Arctic Cat pro) went and did avalanche courses every year to refresh our minds and help prevent something like that. We do beacon checks every time and don’t ride with people that don’t have proper equipment. We encourage people online to go get your avalanche safety and ever since that has happened we have taken things more seriously,” said Riley.
Kim, a great snowmobiler in her own right, is happy that the community will always remember Rob not for his tragedy, but for what he would want people to learn from it.
“I think it’s awesome that they can still remember. And when they think of him, I think they think that. I think I hope they do. I hope they think, wow, he was a guy that was really prepared. And accidents can always still happen. You can always mess up. And so it’s just awesome that these signs and this that all this effort is going to help people and save lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.