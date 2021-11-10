Last week the Centers for Disease Control approved the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, so valley locations are now offering pediatric shots for families who wish to inoculate their kids.
On Nov. 4 Teton Valley Health started providing free Pfizer vaccines for younger children, as well as both Pfizer and Moderna shots for children aged 12 and older. The shots are available at the Driggs Clinic Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. No appointment is required. TVH is also working with the school district to offer a few elementary school vaccination clinics during school hours.
Corner Drug started providing vaccines to children on Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made at driggspharmacy.com. Vaccinations are available at Corner Drug between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day.
To schedule a vaccination appointment through EIPH at the agency’s Driggs office, call (208) 533-3223.
The dose for children is one-third the amount given to adults and adolescents. In its approval of the vaccine for children, the CDC noted that: Covid cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, inflammatory syndromes, and lingering symptoms; vaccination can protect children from Covid, and reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities; side effects in this age group were mild and similar to those experienced by adults; and the vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo intensive safety monitoring.