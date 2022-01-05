Teton County Library is offering two Creative Aging workshops this January for adults aged 55 and up. The Alta Branch will host a 5-week Begin to Draw class taught by long-time resident/artist, Melinda Linn, and the main library in Jackson will have an eight-week Memoir Writing workshop facilitated by local author Greg Zeigler. The Creative Aging workshops are designed to engage adults aged 55 and up in participatory, sequential, socially engaging, professionally-run arts programs.
This fall, the library asked older adults to answer a short survey about which art forms are of the most interest them and what times would work best for taking classes. “We received a lot of great feedback from the survey and found drawing and memoir writing were on the top of most people’s list. We are excited to be able to offer those particular classes,” said Eva Dahlgren, Alta Branch manager and Creative Aging co-coordinator.
Ready to tap into your inner da Vinci with Begin to Draw? Adults aged 55 and up can sign up at tclib.org for this five-week, nine-session afternoon workshop that starts Jan. 11 at the Alta Branch. Participants will learn to use positive and negative space, linear shading techniques, blind contour drawing, create simple to complex compositions, and discuss and critique their compositions. Not only will participants create a drawing portfolio, they will mount finished work for a pop-up art exhibit at the end of the workshop.
Melinda Linn is a retired K-12 art educator with specialization in drawing and art history. Melinda retired 2012 from teaching grades 10-12 in a large suburban high school. Many of her students are in touch and have gone on to rewarding art careers as art directors, fashion designers, multi-media artists, illustrators, animators, sound designers, and curators.
You can find more information by contacting either library: Teton County Library 307-733-2164, Teton County Library Alta Branch 307-353-2505 or visit our website: tclib.org/creativeaging to register online.
About Creative Aging
A partnership between the Wyoming State Library, and Lifetime Arts, supporting instructional arts programming for adults 55+, Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries is made possible through a partnership between the Wyoming State Library, Wyoming Arts Council, and Lifetime Arts with funding from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Stay tuned for the next workshop, Begin to Draw.
