I am running because, I believe I will be able to better represent the values and morals that Teton County were established with. I am passionate about our community and volunteer in any capacities I can. I have 2 young children, so I am deeply invested in this county’s future.
-What are your top two policy priorities?
My first priority is giving back property rights and working to amend the Land Development Code to better represent the goals and dreams of the people of the community, through every demographic.
My second one would be to find a way to better fund our understaffed sheriff’s office. It is my understanding that the sheriff’s office is currently operating with 60% of the patrol deputies needed to provide safe and effective coverage of Teton County.
-What actions will you take in office to achieve your goals?
Achieving my goals in office will be an uphill battle. Fortunately, I will be able to look back at comments submitted to both the planning and zoning commissioners and our board of county commissioners. I will also be able to re listen to the public comments from the Land Development Code public hearings. As for finding additional funding for the sheriff’s office I would push for a time management study to be done across all county offices.
-What challenges do you expect to encounter in office and how will you overcome them?
One of the biggest challenges I expect to will face is staffing. With the high cost of living and limited funds to hire and pay a sustainable wage, it is a challenge I am preparing myself to face. Another challenge is the state of the roads, I look forward to working with road and bridge, and the county engineer to find a better solution to the ongoing road maintenance.
