Driggs meeting scheduled for June 1
The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board is delighted to report the completion of the first phase of work for the Sustainable Destination Management Plan. Consulting teams from George Washington University International Institute of Tourism Studies and Confluence Sustainability are overseeing the year-long process. A critical component to the SDMP is resident participation, and during the primary information-gathering phase, more than 4,700 Teton County residents completed the Resident Tourism Sentiment Survey.
Planning the future of tourism is perhaps one of the most critical projects that residents living in the Tetons will undertake together as a community. As the SDMP project moves to the visioning phase, upcoming community meetings have been scheduled to present primary research findings, including the resident sentiment survey. The consulting team will share global good practices to help inform the community conversation and create a shared vision.
6:30- 8 PM, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | The Cloudveil Hotel, Jackson
6:30- 8 PM, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Driggs Senior Center
Events will be broadcast live on the JHTTB local’s Facebook Page
The survey results accompany other essential data collected by GWU and CS teams with support from all community sectors, including government organizations, non-government organizations, and local businesses working in collaboration to assemble key stakeholder insights needed for the analysis phase. As part of this process, data collection and findings were validated in March when the JHTTB’s expert tourism consultants conducted a week-long series of listening sessions, including two public meetings in Jackson and Driggs, Idaho. In addition to hosting community information sessions dedicated to educating the public about the SDMP, the March’s meetings included 14 one-on-one interviews of local elected officials, public land managers, business, and civic leaders, as well as conducting focus groups attended by over 50 community and tourism stakeholders. Based on information collected during these on-site visits and data captured, GWU and CS will deliver a Situational Analysis serving as a baseline of data to measure success for key performance indicators (to be determined) of community, economic, and environmental health.
In a continued effort to identify priority issues, GWU and CS consulting teams are also hosting two 7-hour workshops and one-on-one interviews between May 31-June 3 with representatives from government, business, conservation, immigrant workforce, and other community organizations. A Latinx focus group hosted in collaboration with Voices Jackson Hole is scheduled for June 3, 6-8 pm (location pending). Residents seeking workshop participation can send a letter of interest to the JHTTB Sustainability Coordinator at staywild@tetoncountywy.gov. Comments related to the survey, situational analysis, and visioning process can be submitted until June 15.
Recognizing that great destinations are great places to live, work, and visit, the final SDMP will balance the needs and expectations of visitors with the priorities of residents, businesses, and the environment. The SDMP will provide recommendations for stakeholder collaboration on planning, development, marketing, monitoring, and managing visitation. Throughout the summer, consultants will continue to work with stakeholders and the JHTTB to deliver a draft plan that identifies and prioritizes actions and recommends new key performance indicators to track and supply a new tourism management governance structure based on their findings.