The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest is requesting public feedback on a proposal from Lower Valley Energy to bury power lines along Old Pass Road. They plan to replace the existing overhead lines with 2.2-miles of buried cables. Coordination with key stakeholders has occurred to ensure no damage to Old Pass Road. The line will be installed on the uphill side of the trail to reduce overall road impact, to maintain the integrity of the bank, and to ensure any future maintenance projects will be unencumbered. There will be some disruptions to the recreating public as work is completed.
This project would reduce the risk of potential wildfires from trees contacting the overhead distribution system and improve service by removing the possibility of winter power outages due to snow loading on lines. Additionally, wildlife interactions with the system will be minimized by removing the potential for avian lines strikes and human-wildlife interactions when workers are conducting maintenance on the overhead lines. The replacement of the overhead lines will also improve the aesthetics in the areas as this section is very visible along the highly used Old Pass Road. The lifespan of the new underground cables is approximately 100-years and will require minimal maintenance.
The project could begin implementation as soon as fall of 2021 and take up to three months to complete.
For more information or to submit feedback through October 11, 2021 contact Alyssa Milo, BTNF North Zone Special Uses Permit Administrator at Alyssa.Milo@usda.gov.