The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) urges drivers to take caution on the roads as Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer travel season and the “100 Deadliest Days” of driving.
The 100 Deadliest Days is the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes. Last year in Idaho, according to ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS), 101 people were killed in crashes during this time frame.
“The summer is a great time to get out and enjoy Idaho but as more people head out on the roads, we all need to make safer choices,” said Acting OHS Manager Josephine Middleton.
The busy summer driving season also comes amid an increase in fatalities in Idaho and across the country. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 42,915 people nationally were killed in traffic crashes last year – a 10.5% increase from 2020.
Idaho also saw a dramatic increase in traffic fatalities last year. According to preliminary data, 271 people were killed in crashes – the most in a single year since 2005.
During the holiday weekend, OHS is partnering with more than 60 law enforcement agencies across Idaho to dedicate extra patrols to enforcing Idaho’s seat belt law. Throughout the summer, OHS and its partners will participate in other enforcement and education activities to prevent impaired and aggressive driving crashes.
As summer travel increases to Idaho’s mountain destinations, ITD’s Southwest Idaho office will also increase flagging resources at the busy State Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Banks. ITD will deploy flaggers on the eight weekends expected to have the highest number of travelers due to local events and holidays. These weekends were selected in cooperation with a community working group involving Boise and Valley County community members.
• Sunday, June 19
• Independence Day, Monday, July 4
• All remaining Sundays in July (10, 17, 24, 31)
• Sunday, August 7
• Labor Day, Monday, September 5
Plan ahead for any road trip by checking 511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions, and itdprojects.org for road construction work happening across the state. ITD asks drivers to please do your part to keep roads safe and prevent crashes. Slow down, drive engaged, and always buckle up.