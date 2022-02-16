Mental Health Coalition expands, collaborates, and dreams big
The Mental Health Coalition of Teton Valley has released its first impact report, and the 2021 overview shows a busy, growing nonprofit focused on addressing the worst ongoing effects of the pandemic.
“Thanks to Covid, but even before that, we’re seeing anxiety, depression, substance abuse rates on the rise in our community,” said Sara White, who as of the first of this year is the full-time executive director of the MHC. “We have amazing counselors here but there is an increasing need for more resources, more programs, more providers.”
The MHC is celebrating its tenth year as an incorporated nonprofit in August, although it existed before then as a loose affiliation of providers in the valley. Its flagship offering is six free counseling sessions per year to any community member in crisis.
Until 2020, MHC was a fully volunteer-run organization; then Carrie Mowrey took on a part-time position, eventually splitting the workload with White. Now the MHC has a staff of two full-timers, having added Faith Dixon as case manager and program director. The nonprofit also has an office for the first time, in the Fremont Building at 76 N Main in Driggs.
“It may not seem like a big deal but having office space and staff is just huge,” White said. “The coalition did so much incredible work as an all-volunteer organization without an office, but I really feel like having a home is key for us to grow.”
It’s especially important right now, she added, because the community has seen an uptick in suicides over the past year. The MHC was originally founded because of a tragic cluster suicide event in 2009.
“Suicides hit the coalition in a particularly hard way because of our origin story,” White said. “We’re all hoping the trend doesn’t continue.”
If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, let someone know. Whether it’s 800-273-TALK, family, friends, clergy, coaches, or co-workers, please reach out. Call or text 208-354-6198, email info@tetonvalleymentalhealth.com, or find out more at tetonvalleymentalhealth.com.
According to the MHC’s impact report, in 2021 it received nearly $175,000 in grants, donations, and event proceeds; facilitated 163 free counseling sessions; and provided almost 400 hours of free counseling at local public schools.
The addition of a case manager to the team was clearly warranted; this January, without even advertising the asset, the MHC received 25 requests for case management services, nearly one per day.
The MHC works frequently with other local organizations, particularly the Community Resource Center and Seniors West of the Tetons (on top of the six free MHC counseling session, SWOT will pay for an additional six for any senior in need).
“We don’t want to duplicate services, but we do want to help people get connected and funneled into the right programs, and our partner organizations are so essential for that,” White said.
White acknowledged that those six free counseling sessions may not be enough. That’s why MHC is and has long been focused on providing “upstream” mental health services, encouraging wellness before a person has gone over the waterfall, so to speak.
Some possible tactics include providing free gym memberships or therapeutic sessions; expanding support groups for grieving parents and burned-out frontline workers; offering mental health workshops for employers; training youth coaches to help keep kids and teens mentally well; and courting and recruiting members of the church community to bolster the spiritual side of mental wellness.
“We do an amazing job of taking care of our physical health in Teton Valley but emotional and mental health is a part of that too, and we need to make sure our community has those outlets as well,” White said.
Visit with White, Dixon, and members of the board and check out the new MHC office at an open house on Friday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.