Community Resource Center of Teton Valley is the only local non-profit organization participating in a statewide campaign, Avenues for Hope, that raises funds to help meet community housing needs and prevent homelessness.
A quick peruse of local news outlets on any given week makes it abundantly clear: the housing crisis is one of the most pressing issues facing our community at the moment. The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley is proud to be again participating in this innovative statewide effort to help families avoid losing the roofs over their heads.
“We recognize that developing new housing solutions for our community is absolutely critical as we look ahead,” says Betsy Hawkins, Executive Director of the CRC. “But there are a great many people in our community — our friends, neighbors, employees, and coworkers — who currently have housing and would do anything to keep it. That’s where Avenues of Hope is so incredibly helpful to our community. It empowers us to assist families before they’re in a housing crisis, before they’re facing homelessness. We can actively complement the efforts that other groups are making to develop more long-term approaches to housing sustainability.”
The recent impact of the pandemic and astronomical rise in property costs across the region, in combination with the dearth of affordable, long-term rental options have exacerbated a long-standing problem on both sides of the Tetons. Businesses are struggling to find and retain employees, and families who have called Teton Valley home for years are now facing the difficult decision to leave behind jobs, schools, friends, and family to relocate. There’s no question that this trend is negatively impacting nearly every facet of the community’s stability, economy, and vibrant cultural fabric.
This year a number of generous individuals and foundations came together to contribute $20,000 in matching funds for the CRCTV’s our end-of-year campaign, meaning contributions made to Avenues of Hope by individual donors will be matched between December 9th and December 31st. “Even though this is a statewide challenge, all of the donations made in Teton Valley will stay in our community. Every penny will go toward ensuring that our community members can stay in safe, stable housing, and can benefit as much as possible from our organization’s services,” Hawkins says.
While there’s hope on the horizon for an ebb in the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no clear immediate solution to our community’s housing emergency. The need for CRCTV’s resources and support for local families isn’t fading anytime soon; in fact, it’s likely to increase in coming months.
“Teton Valley is exceptionally generous and caring — it’s at the core of who we are. If you want to do something tangible to help ease the burden of the housing crisis on your neighbors, Avenues for Hope is the perfect opportunity,” Hawkins says. “Give now and know that your impact is being doubled. And know that you’re making a significant impact on our community at an absolutely critical time.”
To make your tax-deductible contribution, visit crctv.org or contact Betsy Hawkins at betsy@crctv.org or 208-354-0780.