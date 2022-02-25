Immigrant Hope is excited to announce that we have added Andrea Gomez to the Immigrant Hope team as a part-time contract employee, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole.
Originally from Colombia and an immigrant herself, Ms. Gomez Oxman is an experienced, bilingual immigration attorney, who brings with her an innate passion and a wealth of knowledge to Immigrant Hope. Having practiced primarily in the field of immigration removal defense, after starting her legal career as a Colorado state public defender, she worked as the Detention Program's Managing Attorney at the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network, providing free legal services to men & women in immigration detention at the GEO/ICE facility in Aurora for over 6 years. Since then Ms. Gomez Oxman expanded her experience in family immigration and has worked for several small immigration law offices in California in house, and as a contract attorney.
Immigrant Hope Board Chair Wesley Clarke says, “I am excited about the opportunity Andrea Gomez Oxman presents for Immigrant Hope and our clients. She cares deeply about the community we serve, and we are very fortunate that someone with her skills and expertise has joined our team.”
Ms. Gomez Oxman joins Immigrant Hope to continue the nonprofit’s work of providing immigration legal services to low-income immigrants in Teton County, WY and Teton Valley, ID. Additionally, she will be providing valuable hands-on training to the rest of the staff.
Ms. Gomez Oxman relocated to Jackson in 2019 after packing up her life in Manhattan Beach and taking a year to travel & world-school with her family. As a person who genuinely enjoys being an active part of her community since arriving in the valley, Ms. Gomez Oxman worked with One22 during the pandemic, served as president of the Jackson Elementary Parent Teacher Organization and is now also working as a certified substitute teacher for Teton County School District. In her free time, you can find her attending Mindfulness for Mamas meetings, taking ceramics classes at the Art Association, cooking new dishes for her family, and improving her Nordic skiing. Ms. Gomez Oxman has a JD and a Natural Resources Law Degree from University of New Mexico School of Law and a dual Bachelor of Sciences from the University of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Colorado Bar Association Leadership Training program, having been selected as an outstanding lawyer dedicated to enhancing, promoting, and inspiring leadership in the legal profession and a recipient of the Colorado American Immigration Lawyers Association Chapter Chair award for Outstanding Service after organizing the CO4DACA drives which helped over 800 youth apply for deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA) back in 2012.
Learn more about Immigrant Hope at: https://www.immigranthopewyomingidaho.org/.