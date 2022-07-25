Immigrant Hope-Wyoming/Idaho is pleased to announce that Andy Flores-Cano will be serving as our new board chair. Andy joined Immigrant Hope’s board in the summer of 2021. As a first-generation college graduate and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, Andy feels honored to be part of Immigrant Hope and to serve the community he was raised in.
Andy was born in a small town by the name of Tepetitla de Lardizabal in the State of Tlaxcala, Mexico and has been very fortunate to call Jackson, WY home since he was three years old. In May of 2017, Andy graduated from the University of WY with a BA in International Studies with a focus in social and culture issues. Since then, Andy has been employed by a local community bank, which exposed him to philanthropic work and the power of a community. While employed, Andy pursued a master’s in business administration from the University of WY and graduated in August of 2021. GO POKES!
As a board member, Andy has seen how impactful the organization has been to the Wyoming and Idaho undocumented communities and is thrilled to continue to support and represent the organization.
Immigrant Hope would like to thank outgoing board chair Wes Clarke for serving as Immigrant Hope's chair for over 3 years. Wes led Immigrant Hope as it transitioned from an all-volunteer organization to one with multiple staff members. Under his leadership, Immigrant Hope significantly increased the number of clients served per year, the amount raised, and the number of supporters. Please join us in wishing Wes and his family the best of luck on their next adventure.