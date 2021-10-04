Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Idaho Community Foundation recently awarded 44 Forever Idaho East grants totaling $224,000 in the east Idaho counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton. Five community organizations in Teton County received grants.
ICF eased restrictions on its Forever Idaho grants this year based on lessons learned from grantees during last year’s record-breaking grantmaking. ICF gave more than 2,100 grants totaling nearly $12.4 million in 2020.
“Giving larger grants with fewer restrictions on how to spend them was crucial to nonprofits working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho,” said Cara Nielsen, ICF’s Vice President, Philanthropy and Impact. “We are carrying that forward with our Forever Idaho grants this year.”
Betsy Hawkins, executive director of the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley said the larger, unrestricted ICF grants are beneficial for a small organization like hers.
“It can be challenging to find grant opportunities that offer substantial funding to support existing programming and staff needs,” she said. “Having the flexibility to use the funds where our Board and staff deem the most important and mission-bound is invaluable to our organization.”
This year’s Forever Idaho East grantees in Teton County are:
ABC — Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley – $5,000
Community Resource Center of Teton Valley – $10,000
Hapi Trails – $2,500
Senior Citizens of Teton County Inc. – $7,000
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. – $5,000