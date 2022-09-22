swot.jpg

Community members enjoy a Mardi Gras luncheon at Seniors West of the Tetons. The Idaho Community Foundation granted SWOT $5,000 to support its meal services. 

 Linda Swope

The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded more than $220,000 to nearly 60 schools, senior centers and other community organizations through its Forever Idaho East program, including $17,000 in Teton County. 

Grantees stretch from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County. One of the unique aspects about Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.

