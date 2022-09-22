The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded more than $220,000 to nearly 60 schools, senior centers and other community organizations through its Forever Idaho East program, including $17,000 in Teton County.
Grantees stretch from Lemhi County to Bear Lake County. One of the unique aspects about Forever Idaho grants is that they are flexible and can be used for the recipients’ greatest needs.
“Time passes between when someone applies for a Forever Idaho grant and when they receive it. Their needs may change during that time,” said Lisa Bearg, ICF’s Senior Philanthropic Advisor. “We want our grants to be as responsive as we can make them.”
Sara McKeown White, executive director of Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, said their grant will be used to hire a staff person solely dedicated to responding, assisting and following up with people experiencing an emergency mental health condition. “This will save lives in Teton Valley,” she said.
Anna Wells, director of ABC Teton Valley, said their grant will be used to open a new center in Tetonia to provide afterschool and summer programs for at-risk youth in Teton Valley. “This award means we are able to serve more students and offer a sliding scale for program fees to make them affordable for all families,” she said.
Anna Kirkpatrick, Board Chair for Teton County Seniors, said they will use their grant for their daily lunch program, which is growing in both attendance and costs. “This will really make such a positive impact on our daily food costs,” she said. “We are so grateful for the flexibility of this grant, and we will also use it for our expanding programs, which are also free to seniors.”
This year’s Forever Idaho East grantees in Teton County are:
ABC - Above and Beyond the Classroom Teton Valley – $4,000
Mountain Roots Education – $1,000
Teton County Senior Citizens, Inc. – $5,000
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. – $5,000