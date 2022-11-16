motorized_travel_sign_lr.jpg

On lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, for example, e-bikes are currently considered a “motor vehicle” and only allowed on National Forest System roads and trails that are designated for motorized vehicle use.

 Greg Milner, IDFG

With hunting season now in full swing, conservation officers in Southwest Idaho and in other parts of Idaho are noticing a trend of hunters running afoul of motor vehicle use restrictions on public lands. In a number of cases, hunters have been using e-bikes and making an incorrect assumption that motorized vehicle restrictions do not apply to them.

It is ultimately a hunter’s responsibility to know and abide by vehicle use restrictions on public lands. Hunters should be aware of the land management agency for the property they are hunting, as well as that agency’s policy for motorized vehicle use within the district they are hunting, and whether it applies to e-bikes. Policies can and do differ, depending on the land management agency.

