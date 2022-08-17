President Ronald Reagan said, “Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. That remains true today and gives us ample reason this year to reserve a special day in honor of senior citizens who mean so much to our land. For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute. We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older – places in which older people can participate to the fullest and can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance, and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity.
How can you observe National Senior Citizens Day?
1. Donate to a nursing/retirement home. One of the kindest and most rewarding things one can do is to donate essential goods or gifts to a nursing/retirement home. Give your nearest facility a call and ask them whether they have a shortage of anything. Or simply drop off some chocolates, juice boxes, or any other treats. You can really make a difference in someone’s life.
2. Reach out to a senior family member. Do you have a senior family member? Perhaps it’s a parent, grandparent, aunt, or uncle. Visit them and spend some time together. If you can’t visit them in person, don’t just text – call! Let them hear the warmth in your voice when you tell them how much you appreciate them.
3. Have fun! Are you a senior citizen yourself? Well, today is all about you. Live it up and treat yourself. Spend time with your favorite people doing your favorite things. This could be the day you finally try that one thing you never have time for or perhaps it’s a perfect day to chill at home. You’ve earned this time, so enjoy it!