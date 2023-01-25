This year’s Teton Valley Cutthroats, led by seniors Charlie Comfort, Lucas Moore, Porter Collins, Jon Bredal, and Quinn Plennes are playing the long game.
Inspired by last year’s seniors, this group knows that with the young age of the program considered, the leadership they display will trickle down not only to the underclassmen of the team, but also through the whole program.
First-year ‘Cutties coach Wyatt Watkins, after overseeing a bumpy start to the year saw his team endure a “butt tossing” in the first game of this past weekend’s Mccall Tournament.
After a team meeting, and a group viewing of the iconic hockey movie Miracle, team spirits and results improved and the boys are carrying some momentum into their home tournament this weekend at the Teton Valley Foundation’s Kotler Ice Arena.
The senior night game, set for January 28th at 6 pm against Bozeman, will be a celebration of all of the hard work these seniors have put into the program over their many years.
All of this year’s seniors have been playing together since they first entered the program at a very young age.
“We all started really young, playing together, when the rink was not what it is now,” said Plennes.
In the time since, each of the seniors have been amazed with the growth they have been able to see in the program.
“It is cool to see the community start to come together as the years go on. It is a pretty big hockey community now. I hope to come back here in a couple years and see where this program is at and see how it is successful,” said Plennes.
A little less than a year removed from that triumph, Plennes summed up what it means to see that banner hanging up at Kotler.
“We tried our best, and we put one up,” said Plennes.
Bredal echoed what that sentiment means for this year’s team, even if they have been having some tough times.
“When I step out on the Ice, I know that I am a state champion,” said Bredal. “I can beat any team in Idaho is how I feel. It’s a big confidence boost, and even though we have lost a bunch of games this year, I go out there knowing we’re the state champs. They are coming to beat us. “
All of the seniors, while viewing the accomplishment as a confidence booster, also know that the accomplishment is less an indicator of current success than a milestone for the long-term future of the program.
“For me, the state championship is almost not as big for our team as it is for the future teams,” said senior and second-year captain Charlie Comfort. “The biggest thing last year was that, yeah, we had our student section. Yeah, we had the parents, but we always had a group of squirts, mites, and mini-mites that would sit on the boards every game. They would always be there.”
“They are our biggest fans and it is those people when I step out onto the ice as a state champion, we are building for them,” said Comfort. “That’s what it means to me. We did it for them, we do it for them. It will hopefully push them to put a few more up there.”
Comfort, who is dealing with a torn MCL suffered 5 weeks ago, has been unable to suit up for the ‘Cutties this season. Instead of holding a dour attitude while being unable to play, Comfort knows that he can still be an effective leader.
“I have watched all these guys step up, it is the people that I have needed, the people that I have put up with. I have been trying to help them and push them by and they have been right beside me all this time. When you get hurt and when you get forced off the ice, you see them step up for you and build them up,” said Comfort.
“It’s a very proud feeling seeing your boys, your family get out there and do it for you when you can’t, come back and smile, tell you that you’ll be back. They make me strong and make me feel positive about all this. I never have to be worried when they are out there,” said Comfort.
Comfort, instead of leading on the ice, is now leading on the bench with Watkins. Watkins described him as a coach without the title of a coach.
“He’ll sit there on the bench and he’s helping these senior boys grow into their own leadership role, giving them, you know, ways to communicate with the guys, ways to step up and showing them it doesn’t all have to be with words,” said Watkins. “Charlie’s my eyes in the sky.”
“If he can’t get out there and skate it himself, he’ll draw it on the board. He’ll pull video up. Here’s what we’re doing. Here’s how we need to do it,” said Watkins.
The other team members have recognized that effort from Comfort and are happy to step up on the ice.
“Each senior has a different quality that they can bring to the table,” said Watkins. “Collectively, when these four lead together, we’re a very strong group.”
“They’re finding it within themselves. It’s awesome,” said Watkins.
After all, many on the team know that they can’t do it alone. Plennes even knows from first-hand experience after he experienced a more successful but less fulfilling season playing for Jackson when he was younger.
“I hated it,” said Plennes. “I got out there and they were not fun to play with, not nice kids, I looked back and realized that this team is my family. Playing with another team didn’t feel the same, it wasn’t as fun, sure we may have been better, but it is more about the family and connections in hockey that I have here.”
“If we work hard together, we will get there,” said Bredal. “We have to do it together. Not one person can skate and do all the work. We still win as a team. We all skated together, we did all the work together. As a family, we win.”
