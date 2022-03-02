The Teton Valley News and Post Register are hosting an essay contest on the proposed Grand Targhee Resort expansion for local high school students.
It is important for the younger generations to be well-informed about local news and able to research complex, nuanced topics, which is why the TVN and PR, with sponsorship by Wackerli Auto Center in Idaho Falls, is awarding cash prizes to students who write the most compelling essay arguing for or against the projects proposed for public land at Grand Targhee.
The Wyoming resort is currently undergoing an environmental impact study, or EIS, led by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and required by the National Environmental Policy Act. The projects being weighed include mountain-top restaurants, new lifts and trails, enhanced snow-making capabilities, and expanded resort boundaries. The entire proposal can be found at grandtargheeeis.org. Comments received during the initial scoping period are available to read on the Caribou-Targhee project website. The draft EIS is expected to be released later this spring or early summer.
In the essay, writers should choose a role in the community (for example: elected official, skier, first responder, local business owner) and, from the point of view of that individual, discuss the ramifications of the proposed projects on public land. Using multiple sources, students should research the topic, conduct interviews with stakeholders, and write a fact-based essay on their findings and views.
This contest is open to all high school-aged residents of Teton and Bonneville County, Idaho and Alta, Wyoming. The essays will be judged by a panel of volunteers and the two winning essays will run in the Teton Valley News and Post Register in April. The first place prize is $400 and second is $200.