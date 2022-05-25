We’ve all known the occasional discomfort of difficult economic times. But most people in Teton Valley are surprised by the actual number of people in our community who regularly struggle to keep meals on the table for their families. We call this food insecurity. Sadly, it is a term that today is more common than ever in most of our lifetimes.
Since 2007, Teton Valley Food Pantry, with the support of generous sponsors and individuals, has been effectively assisting our neighbors. In 2021, we provided kitchen staples, fresh dairy and produce, and a wide variety of canned products to more than 100 households per week, (approximately 380 people)—a mixture of adults, seniors, and children.
Last fall, the Food Pantry moved into a larger, even more accessible space on the south side of the Teton School District Building, 481 N. Main St in Driggs. We restock and distribute food five days a week, from 10 am until 2 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 5 pm – 7 pm on Wednesdays.
But right now, the Food Pantry finds itself in a quandary of rapid growth. In the first two weeks of May 2022, we distributed to a third more households than in the first two weeks in April. More and more of our community find themselves in need of our services.
We are turning to you with this reminder of the many avenues you can use to support our efforts.
The newest avenue of giving will be available from Memorial Day to Labor Day at our three grocery stores:
• At Broulim’s and Barrels and Bins you can donate money as part of your shopping bill, as frequently as you’d like. Ask the cashier for details.
• At the Victor Valley Market, you can drop your change and/or a bill or two into the Food Pantry contribution box next to the cash register.
While many of us can’t afford a single large donation, even a small amount adds up. In all three of these options, your donations will allow us to purchase in-bulk from these stores, taking advantage of our non-taxable status as a 501c3 nonprofit. This stretches your generosity in unseen ways, and at the same time supports local stores.
Of course, there are already many other avenues to give; we encourage you to choose what is most convenient for you:
• Bring unopened foodstuffs to our distribution center during our hours of operation or put them in the Food Pantry bin at the main exit door of Broulim’s.
• Checks can be dropped off to us during the Food Pantry’s regular hours, or mailed to P.O.B. 518, Driggs, ID 83422
• Support a local food drive; many organizations have annual efforts such as Fall River’s “Stuff the Truck,” the Boy Scouts’ Thanksgiving collection, or those organized by groups like the Interact Club at Teton High School or teachers at Tetonia Elementary (to celebrate the 100th day of school).
• Purchase and donate a candy bar at Family Dollar – a small treat which means a great deal to its recipients – as you check out.
• Join our efforts by volunteering. Call 208-354-1658 to schedule a training time.
• Support us during the Tin Cup Challenge during the match period – it opens June 1 and closes July 22 this year—by specifying Teton Valley Food Pantry in your giving to the Community Foundation of Teton Valley.
If you want to donate cash, you can stop by the Pantry during our hours of operation and drop donations off. We would be happy to give you a tour too!
We also appreciate the support of many local businesses and agencies and encourage your patronage of them. Our 2021 Annual Report contains a list of these entities. We also work with many non-profit partners, including Seniors West of the Tetons and the ABC after-school program. While we believe our track record speaks for itself, I am happy to answer your questions about the Food Pantry.
Together, we can help each other stay healthy and well-nourished especially during these challenging times. Neighbors helping neighbors- that’s what we do. Thank you!