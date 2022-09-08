...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS...West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
except north to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in zones 475 and 476.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across
zone 411.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Hayes Swinney is now the executive director of Mountain Roots Education.
The Board of Directors of Mountain Roots Education are pleased to announce that Hayes Swinney has been named Executive Director effective Sept. 15, 2022. Hayes has previously served as interim ED for the past six months. She will be responsible for all aspects of the current operations and future plans of the non profit organization.
“Hayes is an excellent person to lead and manage Mountain Roots Education as we continue to grow and expand our school gardens, school garden education programs, and sustainable living adult education workshops in Teton Valley”, said Lara Agnew, MRE Board Chair.
"Hayes has over 15 years of non-profit experience and a background in outdoor education, land management and ecological restoration. She is passionate about connecting people to the natural world as well as growing and making healthy food."
In addition, Mountain Roots Education plans to install a new school garden greenhouse on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Victor Elementary School. Any volunteers interested in assisting with the project are welcome. For more information, please visit www.mountainrootseducation.org or call (206) 790-3999. Thank you.