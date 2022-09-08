MRE-headshots-12.jpg

Hayes Swinney is now the executive director of Mountain Roots Education. 

 Lara Agnew

The Board of Directors of Mountain Roots Education are pleased to announce that Hayes Swinney has been named Executive Director effective Sept. 15, 2022. Hayes has previously served as interim ED for the past six months. She will be responsible for all aspects of the current operations and future plans of the non profit organization.

“Hayes is an excellent person to lead and manage Mountain Roots Education as we continue to grow and expand our school gardens, school garden education programs, and sustainable living adult education workshops in Teton Valley”, said Lara Agnew, MRE Board Chair.