It has been a long harsh winter for all of us in Idaho, and an especially hard one for big game animals in the Upper Snake and Southeast Regions. As the winter weather drags on with deep crusted snow, cold temperatures and little reprieve in sight, Fish and Game is asking people to recreate responsibly and not add additional stress to big game animals that may already be hanging by a thread.

“We know from previous experience that after a bad winter such as this one, big game animals are extremely susceptible to disturbance and many will not make it if they run out of energy reserves over the next month,” says Matt Pieron Regional Supervisor in the Upper Snake Region. “This is the unfortunate reality of a harsh winter, and we are asking people to please do their part by giving these animals plenty of space and even delaying recreational activities to avoid further stressing wildlife.”

