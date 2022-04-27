Left side back to front: Jackson Loudenslager, Leilana Moncour, Evey Gregory, Eliza Wilson, Oliver Hibbert, Sydney Mitchell, Saige Hare, Gideon Wilson, and CJ Hibbert. Right side back to front: Isabella Mayberry, Deegan Moncur, Monica Mayberry, Wyatt Loudenslager, Kalia Moncur, Lisa Laing, Sawyer Mitchell, and Garity Stitt. Standing Lauralee Blake and Melissa Hare
Livestock Meeting
Back row: Jaxson Loundenslager, Wyatt Loundenslager, John Loudenslager, Shelley Gregory, Evey Gregory, Melissa Hare, Blake Hare Saige Hare, Monica Mayberry, Kalia Mayberry, Skylar Hare, and Gideon Wilson. Front row: Deegan Moncur, Evey Hibbert, Leliana Moncur, Bella Mayberry, Annalise Mayberry, and Oliver, Hibbert.
Grand Teton 4-H of Alta hosted several learning meetings, Community Club and Livestock Club.
The Community Club hosted its annual Etiquette Dinner on February 28th. Parents volunteered to serve dinner to the participants while Lauralee Blake, our instructor, taught mealtime manners. You are never too old to have good manners at the dinner table! Thank you to Mrs. Blake, our parents helpers, and club leaders for putting together a successful dinner. 4-H participants enjoyed spaghetti with meatballs, salad, lemonade, and cream puffs for desert. Awards were given for each Senior, Intermediate, Junior, in these three groups: Best Dressed, Best Mannered, Best Conversationalist.
The Livestock Club hosted Casper College on March 4th to help us pick out our animals, and know which ones might win at market. We did a judging project where we had to look at pictures of animals, rate them and see which ones were the best looking. Thank you to the Casper College Judging Team.
The second Livestock Club meeting was focused on Quality Assurance where we visited other 4-H members’ farms and saw how their facilities ran. Thank you to Glenn our 4-H educator, for coming over from Jackson to help with this meeting, and to the families who invited us to their farms.
Grand Teton 4-H Club has a busy spring schedule with roadside clean-up, a gratitude focus meeting, and Record Books training. Stay tuned!