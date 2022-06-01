My fellow graduates, how many of you remember the four years ago when we were entering this building for the first time as actual high school students? No, it was not for a middle school practice or for a play. It was for us: the little freshmen who stood in awe of the juniors and seniors, looking generally clueless as we tried to find where our next class was, then scrambling to get there because recieving a tardy seemed like the end of the world. We started counting down the years, semesters, and finally days to when we were done. Well, our high school clock has hit zero. We are graduating.
Although this time of our lives seemed to be only yesterday, we need to remember two crucial lessons that will aid us in moving forward with the rest of our lives: goal setting and enjoying the small things in life.
I have heard it said by David Brooks that, “Almost every successful person begins with two beliefs: the future can be better than the present, and I have the power to make it so.” This is the perfect recipe for achieving a goal. Let me share an example. As I walked the halls of Teton High School as a freshman, there was a mural on the wall that caught my attention. You may remember that it depicted an individual looking out into space. I did not know the artist personally, but I thought of the technique and time that it must have taken them to create such a work of art.
I decided to mention my newfound goal to the art teacher, Mrs. Cavallero, on what an amazing opportunity it would be to design and paint a mural. Through hard work and dedication, I have recently completed a mural on the wall of the high school. For those of you who have not seen it, it displays a picture of two gym doors opening up towards the beautiful mountain range we are privileged to have in our backyard: the Tetons. Just as an artist may see colors and paintings differently, you may look upon this piece of artwork through your own unique lens. One individual may look all the way out of the gym doors and see the tip of the Grand Teton reaching out toward the sky. Another may be focused on the first blade of grass peeking out from underneath the frame or be conscious of the obstacles that may hinder their journey along the way. No matter how you see this picture in your mind, the end result is that it represents a new beginning. For all of us, this mural not only illustrates that there are endless opportunities that await, but that if we are willing to set a goal, and follow it up with dedication and determination, that we really can reach for the sky.
The next thing I want to discuss are the details. Our last four years have been full of teachers, classes, friends, and unfortunately… homework. But weaved between all of these have been the small moments that make up our lives. As we were too young and distracted to recognize these seemingly meaningless moments, I hope that in hindsight we will be able to see them clearly. All the compliments from strangers, lunches with friends, high-fives in the hallways, and tiny victories celebrated with others. All the little things piece together to make the bigger picture. If we go through our lives only living for the next big event, life will pass us by. We will be left grasping for the memories that could have been ours. We need to enjoy where we are in the moment.
Tonight, as we move our tassels from the right side of our graduation caps to the left, we can take a brief walk down memory lane. I want you to think of your favorite high school memory. Do you remember the family and friends who helped you evey step of the way? The teachers and coaches that supported, but also pushed, you to become the person you are today? We will forever carry these memories with us, but we need to remember that this is also a new beginning. We can use these memories and lessons to drive us forward, to learn new things, to initiate a conversation that we may have otherwise been too afraid to do. High school might seem like the basis of your life and the center of your being, but it will be merely a fleeting moment in your book of life experiences. I wish you all your favorite flavor of smoothie and a life to be proud of. Good luck Class of 2022. Thank you.