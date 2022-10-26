Teton High cross country runners enjoyed a home turf meet and the last of the very fine fall weather at last Wednesday’s Mountain Rivers District Championship at Linn Canyon Ranch in Victor.

It was downright toasty on the afternoon of Oct. 19, when the Teton harriers lined up against their perpetual nemeses, Sugar-Salem and South Fremont. The course at Linn Canyon is one of the hillier 5Ks in the region so the runners prepared themselves to face the vert.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.