Teton High cross country runners enjoyed a home turf meet and the last of the very fine fall weather at last Wednesday’s Mountain Rivers District Championship at Linn Canyon Ranch in Victor.
It was downright toasty on the afternoon of Oct. 19, when the Teton harriers lined up against their perpetual nemeses, Sugar-Salem and South Fremont. The course at Linn Canyon is one of the hillier 5Ks in the region so the runners prepared themselves to face the vert.
Coach Mindy Kaufman noted that it wasn’t a course that lent itself to personal records. “But we were very happy with the variety in terrain, the ease of spectating for fans, and of course the grittiness required to conquer half a mile of elevation gain in mile 2,” she said.
The ranch, tucked up in the foothills of the Tetons, was offered up as a last minute venue after Targhee Village opted not to host the district meet.
“We are so grateful to Linn Canyon Ranch for letting us use their venue and for all of their help in setting up the week prior to the district championships,” Kaufman said. “We hope to run another race there in the future.”
In the girls’ race, freshman Raelin Gilroy charged ahead as the first Teton runner, a position she has held at most of the meets this season, but senior Jenna Letham found an opportunity and made the pass, finishing ten seconds ahead of Gilroy in sixth place at 22:37 after a sprint to the line against two Sugar opponents. Lucy Tanner and Lucy Bates followed their teammates in quick succession, packing four Teton runners into the top ten. Breah Hunter, in 13th, rounded out the scoring finishes with a time of 24:06.
“It’s great that they packed the top ten,” Kaufman said about the girls’ results. “Now we just need to do that with places one, two, three, four, five next year.”
With a second place finish behind Sugar, the girls’ team will attend the Idaho Cross Country 3A State Championships in Lewiston this Saturday, Oct. 29. Along with Letham, Gilroy, Tanner, Bates, and Hunter, Melissa Bagley and Taylor Amey will also compete, and Addi Wilcox qualified as an alternate. Letham is the only Timberwolf with past state experience; in 2019 she raced as a freshman at the Pocatello championship meet.
The boys did not qualify as a team, despite their best efforts.
After leading for most of the race, sophomore (and son of an Olympic triathlete) Zane Lindquist was overtaken by Sugar’s Mason Smith in the last mile. Lindquist finished only ten seconds behind Smith, with a time of 18:01. Junior Gideon Wilson followed in eighth place with a 19:20, only missing a state berth by a single place. Tyson Marcum was third on the team and took 12th overall.
From places 14-26, Teton barely left any breathing room for other runners, traveling in a pack of ten Timberwolves and jostling amongst themselves for position.
Lindquist will join the girls’ team in making the nine-hour trek to the state championship meet to represent Teton. The 3A races will happen on Saturday afternoon and results will be posted immediately at athletic.net/CrossCountry/Idaho.
