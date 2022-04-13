ths prom.jpg

High school kids shouldn’t have all the fun. Teton Valley is getting its own Second Chance Prom on April 23.

Anyone seeking to fondly relive their high school prom, or wanting to make some new memories free from adolescent angst, is invited to the first annual Teton Valley Second Chance Prom on April 23 in Driggs.

Event organizer Maddi Strong, who started working on the idea at the beginning of this year, said she wanted to give the community something fun to do while leaning hard into the nostalgia of those bygone teenage years.

“I love a good party myself and thought a prom would be such a fun event to have,” Strong said. “I am so excited for this event.”

The theme of the night is Under the Stars, and the event will fittingly be held in the gym at the old Driggs Elementary (now the school district office) at 481 N Main. Dancing will go from 7 to 10 p.m., with tunes courtesy of DJ Chug, and light refreshments will be available. All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets cost $25 per couple or $15 for stag; they can be purchased at the door. And yes, a prom king and queen will be crowned.

While formal attire will certainly make the shindig more festive, Strong said there is no specific dress code. “You can get all dressed up in your prom dress or simply wear a church dress, your Levi’s, I don’t care! I just want you there!”