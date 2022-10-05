In order to improve messaging and better meet the needs of the community, the Teton Geo Center will begin operating with more independence from its umbrella, the Teton Regional Economic Coalition.

TREC, the Teton Geo Center, and the Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce are all individual entities, with different tax statuses, led by executive director Brian McDermott. TREC is a 501(C)6 and the Teton Geo Center is a 501(C)3. Bevin Taylor joined TREC in March of 2022 as program manager.

