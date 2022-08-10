DSC03905.JPG

General Laundry owner Deb Grove in the recycling corner of the laundromat, holding some of the branded laundry bags she’s been giving away to people who show up with trash bags full of clothing.

 Julia Tellman

Business is running Baskets Not Plastics campaign through September

A laundromat may not jump to mind as a place that serves as the heart of community engagement and sustainability initiatives, but somehow that’s exactly what owner Deb Grove has achieved with General Laundry in Victor.