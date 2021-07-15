Around 80 members of the Fullmer clan gathered this weekend in Grandpa’s Clearing on Fullmer Lane south of Tetonia for a reunion and to celebrate the 90th birthday of Geneal Douglass Fullmer, originally of Cache.
Geneal, born in 1931, will turn 90 on August 2, but her kids decided that the Fullmer reunion on July 10 was the perfect opportunity to bring in friends and family from across the region to visit with Geneal and recognize her legacy.
Geneal, who comes from a line of long-lived forebears, said she doesn’t feel like a nonagenarian. She went to primary school in a two-room building, then attended Teton High in Driggs, where she met her future husband, Larry Fullmer. They were married in 1951 in the Idaho Falls Temple, then moved to Idaho Falls where Larry oversaw operations at the General Mills plant. But Geneal gave birth to each of her seven children at Teton Valley Hospital, where Dr. LaGrande Larsen oversaw the deliveries.
At last count, Geneal had 26 or 27 grandchildren and at least 60 great grandchildren. She lives in Ammon with her daughter Regena but frequently makes it up to Teton Valley, where members of her large family still reside.