Starting this Friday, June 25 with the 2nd annual Artisans at Mugler weekly art fair, the Downtown Driggs Association is thrilled to present a full line up of free art, music and theater events again this summer in downtown Driggs.
The newest series of live outdoor music concerts called Downtown Sounds begins on July 4th on the Driggs Plaza. Not to be missed “George Kilby Jr. and the Road Dogs”, a five-piece band, is led by NY based George Kilby Jr, who has a surprisingly powerful connection to zydeco, Delta blues, and all things Mardi Gras. He and the Road Dogs, several of whom hail from the Tetons, tour the world with high energy. Their international reputation for bringing the bon temps is known far and wide! The concert is followed by the annual July 4th City of Driggs Fireworks Display, starting at 10:15pm, launched from LeGrand Pierre Avenue (road closed between 5th and Booshway).
Included in the Driggs Summer Arts line-up are two more Downtown Sounds concerts by “Jack and Kia” (of Sneaky Pete fame) on July 25 and local favorite Latin jazz band, “Calle Mambo” on August 14, along with Shakespeare in the Parks performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and the 10th Anniversary Driggs Plein Air Art Festival from July 25-31.
Alison Brush, Director of the Downtown Driggs Association is excited to bring more free community event programming to Driggs than ever before. “We’re doing things a bit differently this summer and hope that everyone can show up early at the Driggs Plaza because we’ll have picnic dinners for sale by Capt. Ron’s Smokehouse and Spoons Food truck. Wine and beer will also be for sale for the perfect way to spend the late afternoon and evening with friends and family in downtown Driggs.”
ARTISANS AT MUGLER - 60 North Main, next to Teton Thai
June 25 - Sept 10 - Fridays 9am-1pm
Sandwiches and snacks for sale from Capt. Ron’s Smokehouse
DOWNTOWN SOUNDS SERIES - Driggs Plaza
July 4th - 6:30-9:45 -"George Kilby Jr. and the Road Dogs"
Food for sale by Ron's Smokehouse. Beer & wine sales.
July 25 - 4:30-7:30 - "Jack and Kia"
Followed by Opening Reception for Driggs Plein Air
Food for sale by Spoons Food Truck. Beer and wine sales.
August 14 - 6:30-9:30 - "Calle Mambo"
Food for sale by Ron's Smokehouse plus beer & wine sales.
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS – Driggs Plaza
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" - Driggs Plaza
July 20 - 6:30 -9:30
Food for sale by Spoons Food Truck. Beer and wine sales.
10TH ANNUAL DRIGGS PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL - Driggs Plaza & Teton Arts Gallery
July 25 -- Opening Reception, Art Sales
Food for sale by Spoons Food Truck. Beer and wine sales.
July 25-July 30 - Art Sales, Quick Draws, Paint Outs
July 30 - Competition Awards Ceremony, Art Sales
Food for sale by Ron's Smokehouse. Beer & wine sales.
DRIGGS PLEIN AIR EXHIBITION & SALE- Teton Arts Gallery and Online
July 25 - Sept 12
Downtown Driggs Association is a donor supported nonprofit. As a designated Main Street America organization, their mission is to foster a thriving and vibrant downtown Driggs. They do that by enriching the community through arts and cultural programs, creative placemaking activities and downtown beautification projects. Please support these programs with gift to the Downtown Driggs Association through Tin Cup this year.
Program details at www.downtowndriggs.org.