After a successful first summer of field tours in 2021, Friends of the Teton River is bringing back the series and expanding it to help educate community members and visitors on the nonprofit’s projects and collaborative efforts within the Teton River watershed.
Will Stubblefield, the FTR community education program director, explained that the informal weekday series was first spawned as a Covid work-around when he joined the nonprofit late last spring.
“It seemed like an effective outreach opportunity, to go outside with small groups. It was a perfect way to get people more connected with the watershed, have more in-depth conversations, and go right to the source and see fisheries or irrigation infrastructure,” Stubblefield said.
This year, the first tour is happening earlier in the season, which gives people the chance to witness incidental aquifer recharge firsthand.
Aquifer recharge is a long-term project of the Teton Water Users Association, a group that includes FTR and other nonprofits, the Teton Soil Conservation District, local producers, water managers, and elected officials.
The TWUA partners are using strategic flood irrigation techniques and canal management in the spring to bolster the Teton Basin’s underground aquifer, increasing flows later in the year and cooling off the river, which benefits both irrigators who need water in the dry months and fish that need a healthy waterway. For the past several years the program has met its annual goal of restoring 10,000 acre feet of water to the aquifer, netting an additional 10 cubic feet per second to the Teton River in late summer.
On Friday, May 20, Stubblefield will lead tour participants to see Trail Creek Sprinkler Irrigation Company infrastructure and flood irrigation in action on Victor cropland.
“Irrigation here was built around agriculture, but now both ag users and residents are relying on the canal company, so this is a chance to make that connection to people and make the argument for this program,” Stubblefield said. “As we see people moving here and see changes in land use, whether it’s drilling wells or switching from ag to residential or adding more septic systems or increased recreation on the river, it’s on our mind to connect visitors and new residents to resources and help them understand their impact and what they can do to help.”
On June 10 participants will check out the automated fish screen on Hog Canal, fed by South Leigh Creek, that keeps trout from becoming stranded in the canal after it dries up; FTR hopes to implement screens on canals in other drainages in the future. On June 30, a visit to Six Springs Ranch will give the tour group a look at spawning cutthroat redds, fisheries monitoring infrastructure, stream restoration, and strategic grazing managed together by FTR and Teton Regional Land Trust.
On July 20 head to the north end of the valley for a peek at a $3 million diversion project in Canyon Creek that will provide irrigators with water while still preserving flows in the creek, which is the second-most productive Yellowstone cutthroat trout spawning habitat in the valley after Teton Creek.
FTR requires pre-registration for all field tours, so that participants can receive detailed instructions beforehand. Sign up at tetonwater.org under Events.
Stubblefield said that while he loves sharing about all the projects FTR has in the works, perhaps his favorite is the Teton County Farm & Ranch Tour, which started in 2018 and has become a popular Teton Valley Fair tradition.
“The tour really shows the history of agriculture in the valley that not everyone is connected to,” Stubblefield said. “It’s an opportunity to get lots of different kinds of people out to see producers in action.”
This year’s lineup includes big machinery, rainfall simulators, and a view of managed grazing and bank restoration right on the Teton River, where rancher Robert Piquet has been implementing intensive management strategies that serve both the health of the river and the health of his herd. The tour is on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. starting at the fairgrounds.
Stubblefield noted that FTR has reserved one date, Aug. 16, as “The People’s Tour.” Community members are invited to submit their requests on what they want to see and learn about regarding the watershed and resources of the valley.
In addition to education, FTR is also engaged in outreach this summer regarding the newly-approved river ordinance, which the Teton Board of County Commissioners passed on May 9. As part of that effort, FTR is holding two river clean-up days co-sponsored by the valley’s two commercial rental outfitters, Teton River Supply and Wai Mauna Paddleboard Rentals.
“We’re lucky the river is already pretty clean, but this is an opportunity to further the conversation about recreational use on the water while picking up trash and interfacing with the commercial operators,” Stubblefield said. “This summer we’re involving the public to start showing that we have a culture of responsible recreation and making it widespread so we have buy-in from the community and visitors.”
For a detailed list of events or to register for a tour, visit tetonwater.org.