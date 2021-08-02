Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Teton County, ID residents generally enjoy very high-quality drinking water due to Teton County, Idaho’s low density, rural population and its location high in the headwaters of the Teton River Watershed. However, it is important to note that some areas of Teton County, ID do have elevated nitrate levels caused by improperly maintained septic systems, personal or commercial fertilizer use, animal waste, or a combination of those factors.
Friends of the Teton River is continuing our well water test kit cost-share program for Teton Valley, ID residents this summer. Private well owners in Teton Valley, ID have the opportunity to participate in this cost-share program for convenient well water testing at an affordable price. This program will offer subsidized well water test kits on a first come, first served basis until all kits are distributed.
We have a limited supply of well water test kits left! You can purchase a kit through our website (tetonwater.org/store). Remaining kits will be sold at the Teton Valley Farmers Market August 13.
To participate, you must fill your sample and drop off in Driggs or Victor on the morning of August 17.
Participation in this cost share program acknowledges that test results will be shared with FTR, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Teton Conservation District. Any results of this program will be reported in anonymous summary form and individual results will not become part of public record. This program is made possible by grants from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and Silver Star Communications.