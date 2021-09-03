Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Clothesline Project started in 1990 to address the issue of violence against women. Groups all around the nation decorate and hang T-shirts on a clothesline to help others express their support for the cause.
This October, Family Safety Network will be creating a visual art display highlighting the stories of domestic violence survivors and victims.
This display will be part of The Clothesline Project where survivors can anonymously tell their stories on t-shirts to increase awareness of the impact and prevalence of violence and abuse.
Family Safety Network is reaching out to the Teton Valley community to ask if any survivors of domestic violence or other forms of abuse would be willing to anonymously share their story as a part of our Clothesline Project. This is your chance to share your story in a way that feels healing, empowering, and meaningful to you without having to share your identity. We sincerely believe that others in our community may feel prompted to reach out for support when they realize that they are not alone.
Anyone who is interested can come to the Family Safety Network office at 120 N 1st Street in Driggs during office hours, Mon-Fri, from 9am-5pm. Also, you can fill out an anonymous Google form and we will mail you a t-shirt and marker.