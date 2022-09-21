THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
Starting on Sept. 26, Teton Canyon Road will be closed intermittently as crews lay down fresh gravel, upgrade culverts, and improve trailheads.
Work delays and closures expected through beginning of winter
Starting next Monday, crews will be performing heavy road maintenance work on Teton Canyon Road and several of the trailheads, which will require intermittent road closures through autumn.
“Teton Canyon is one of our most popular roads with access to our most highly used recreation sites,” said Joe McFarlane, recreation manager of the Teton Basin Ranger District.
Workers will blade and reshape the gravel road and trailheads, replace roadway culverts to improve drainage, and lay down four inches of new surface material. With an increasing number of overnight visitors and day users accessing Teton Canyon and its trailheads, the road needs upgrades to stretch its longevity and make it easier to maintain.
“The new surface material will give us something to grade when we grade the road,” Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence said about putting down fresh gravel. The USFS usually has the road graded a couple times a season, smoothing out the potholes caused by sitting water and speeding drivers.
The $2.5 million road improvement project is funded by the Federal Lands Transportation Program and contracted out to a Rexburg firm.
Starting Sept. 26, access to the canyon will be closed for up to three hours twice a day, with intermittent openings. Specifics about the closures will be announced and updated via the Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook page through the duration of the project. Work is expected to wrap up this year but could extend into next spring, depending on weather and snowfall.
For more information, contact the local ranger district at (208) 354-2312.