Starting on Sept. 26, Teton Canyon Road will be closed intermittently as crews lay down fresh gravel, upgrade culverts, and improve trailheads. 

 Julia Tellman

Work delays and closures expected through beginning of winter

Starting next Monday, crews will be performing heavy road maintenance work on Teton Canyon Road and several of the trailheads, which will require intermittent road closures through autumn.