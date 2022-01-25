The Teton Basin Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is submitting grant applications to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. “These grants are important in supplementing additional funding sources to improve and maintain high-use recreation sites in our local area,” said Scott Bossell, recreation trail supervisor for the Teton Basin. “We’ve got several proposals we are looking at implementing in 2023 and are seeking public input.”
Summer Trail Maintenance | The Teton Basin is asking for funds to help maintain several motorized trails within the Big Holes Mountain Range. The proposal includes funding for a Conservation Corps Crew to clear trees and brush from the trail, clean and repair drainage features and construct new drainage where necessary. If successful, this proposal would address a growing need for increased maintenance of trails to improve the sustainability of the Big Holes motorized trail system. The following trails would be slated for improvement:
South Fork Canyon Creek Trail – 6.6 miles
North Fork Canyon Creek Trail – 5.97 miles
Blacktail Creek Trail – 1.61 miles
Hilton Creek Trail – 1.88 miles
Carlton Cutoff Trail (partial) – 1.6 miles
Winter Trail Maintenance | The Teton Basin Ranger District is also pursuing funding to purchase equipment that will improve the district’s abilities to offer winter recreation opportunities. Winter recreation equipment will be used to maintain signs, improve visitor education and clear winter trails.
For more information about these proposals, please contact Scott Bossell, District Trail Supervisor at 208-354-6619.