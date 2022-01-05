Next week community members will have the opportunity to get their dollars matched when they donate to the Teton Valley Food Pantry, to support food distribution services for local families in need.
The match comes from an anonymous donor who will be doubling every dollar up to $5,000 from Jan. 10 through 17.
The Teton Valley Food Pantry typically serves 75 or so households per week, totaling an average of 325 people weekly from Teton County, ID and Alta, WY who receive free, healthy food like dried goods, fruit, vegetables, bread, dairy, and eggs.
The pantry recently relocated from its spot in the Teton Business & Education Center north of town to the school district administrative building on First Street in Driggs. Pantry director Sue Heffron said the new location has been great so far—once people can find it. She has perfected her directions: turn off Main Street at the Kwik-Way, go left on First, find the big parking lot on your left, and look for the food pantry sign on the door.
The pantry is now open five days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.) which offers more opportunities not only for food distribution but also for food drop-off or in-person monetary donations.
Heffron said that sometime this spring, once it warms up, the food pantry will host an open house to introduce more community members to the organization.