Due to the recent rain and the increase in temperatures we are experiencing an increase in the risk of flooding. The National Weather Service has put out a flood warning that indicates that the runoff will peak sometime within the next few days resulting in minor flooding. Below you will see the current prediction by the National Weather Service for flooding on the Teton River. They update this forecast twice daily at around 10AM and 7PM here.
The County and Cities in coordination with emergency services will be monitoring conditions and will publish information as needed.
What should the public do?
● Pay attention to the National Weather Service Flood Watches and Warnings. A link to our local Pocatello office's website is here.
● Never try to walk, swim, drive or play in flood water due to the uncertainty of the depth and the flow. Moving water minimizes the ability to see damaged or washed away road beds, holes or submerged debris.
● Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes.
● Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers. Local creek depths typically peak between midnight and 5:00 am.
● DO NOT DRIVE AROUND A BARRICADE. Barricades are there for your protection. Find an alternate route. Vehicles can be swept away by as little as 2 feet of flood water.
● Children should NEVER play in or around high water. As little as six inches of water can knock you off your feet resulting in injury or death.
● If your home or property is next to the river or a creek assess your situation to see if you need to protect your property with sandbags, or other flood mitigation efforts. The County has a limited supply of sandbags that are available at cost to the public. Call 208-354-8773 to check availability.
● Visit TetonCountyIdaho.gov for more information about sandbags and how to prepare in the event of flooding.