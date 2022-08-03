Monkeypox

The monkeypox virus causes lesions that can resemble sores from acne, an ingrown hair or other viruses. They are infectious until the scab is fully healed. 

 UK Health Security Agency/CDC

Eastern Idaho Public Health is announcing the first reported case of monkeypox in our health district. The patient is receiving outpatient care. EIPH is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient. Close contacts will be notified, and appropriate steps recommended.

Monkeypox usually causes a mild illness, and most people recover on their own. Antivirals are available for patients who might have severe disease or develop complications. The need for vaccine will also be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for individuals who are or who may have been exposed to monkeypox virus. Currently, there is no need for broad use of the vaccine or treatment. Individuals with monkeypox should isolate until their lesions have healed. Monkeypox disease is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is usually found in several countries in Africa. An international outbreak was first reported in May 2022, with most of the cases likely from the virus spreading between people. As of August 3 over 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States, mostly among men who have sex with men.