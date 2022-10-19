Red Creek burn

 Past prescribed fire operations at Red Creek

 Courtesy Photo/USFS

These projects will reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat

Firefighters on the Teton Basin Ranger District will continue prescribed fire operations on the Red Creek Prescribed Fire Project, located on Pine Creek Pass. This project will improve wildlife habitat and manage forest vegetation. Ignition operations may start as early as Thursday, October 20 of this week. Updates will be posted to the forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

