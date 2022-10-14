News Release_2022 Fall Prescribed Burns Teton Canyon_Oct132022.jpg

Firefighters conducting Teton Canyon Prescribed Burn 2021

 USDA Forest Service Photo

TETON VALLEY, Idaho, October 13, 2022 – Firefighters will continue prescribed fire operations this fall in Teton Canyon. This project will improve wildlife habitat and manage forest vegetation. Ignition operations will start Saturday October 15th and continue into November as conditions allow. Updates will be posted to the Forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

During active operations in Teton Canyon (Units 1 and 2) firefighters may be along Ski Hill and Teton Canyon Roads and smoke will be visible. For the safety of our firefighters, we ask individuals heading up the canyon to use caution and drive slowly. Short delays may be possible.

