Houses in the Teton Reserve Fieldstone Phase are constructed between Victor and Driggs near 6000S. Teton County, along with other local governments, is in the process of updating its impact fees for new construction.

County and Driggs consider updates to 14-year-old fees

Four local government bodies are reviewing one tool that is supposed to help new private development support the cost of public facilities and system improvements. Driggs and Teton County are in the process of updating their impact fees, while Victor and the Teton County Fire Protection District are looking to implement impact fees for the first time.

