THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
A line forms outside of Figgie’s Deli, located in the old Pono Ono’s Sushi location near the Standard True-Value north of Driggs.
On Sept. 5, Figgie’s Deli added a new flavor to the Teton Valley restaurant scene as it began serving customers on a grab-and-go basis.
The lunch spot, serving house-made sandwiches and homemade potato chips, has got off to a hot start with a pleasant reception from the community. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, owner Hannah McClellan has been busy slinging sandwiches out of Figgie’s dutch door, in the space north of Driggs formerly occupied by Pono’s Ono Sushi.
McClellan ultimately opened Figgie’s due to seeing a need in the community for a quick and easy lunch.
“I just thought that there was a need. This space just fell into my lap and I thought this would be a pretty good opportunity,” said McClellan.
Figgie’s has already been seeing solid business from customers in construction and the trades, a natural fit for their business hours and to-go business model.
Additionally, McClellan has already been fielding questions about online ordering and office catering, although with the limited opening is only able to do so much with the resources currently at her disposal.
“We have already had a lot of that crew stop by and want us to expand our hours,” said McClellan. “We will do full-service eventually and being able to order online, I have had people and offices around here ask to be able to order. We just don’t have the people or the capacity so we are doing what we can right now.”
The soft opening for Figgie’s has been “wildly successful” according to Mcclellan, who has many plans for expansion including dine-in and catering aspirations.
“I would love to do a grand opening of Figgie’s as a market. Once we get into this space we’ll have in-house dining and I will offer beer and wines. I would also love to do catering to have sandwiches and picnic lunches to take on hikes,” said McClellan.
McClellan has prior experience as a pastry chef serving locales in the Minneapolis and Chicago areas. That is something she hopes to incorporate as well.
“I’m a pastry chef, that’s my background,” said McClellan. “We’re going to expand to do cookies and cakes and stuff like that as well.”
An important value for Figgie’s will be to grow at an appropriate pace, with feedback from the community being highly valued.
“I want to see the input from the community before we make any big decisions moving forward so we can really cater to the needs that locals want. Yeah, we get tourism four months really strong out of the year, but the other months I want it to be a very hot local spot. It will be nice to see everyone hanging out here,” said McClellan.
Figgie’s is already receiving some very positive feedback from Teton Valley, with McClellan getting advice from other Driggs restaurant owners.
“I am friends with Lisa Hanley who owns Forage and Kisa Koenig who owns Rise and they have been instrumental with the ins and outs. I moved out here and just met all these wonderful restaurateurs and they have been my backbone for sure,” said McClellan.
Those friends, along with family, is something that Figgie’s and McClellan are very grateful for.
“I thankfully have a lovely husband who is supporting me and fabulous friends who are helping me every day. It is so special, I feel exhausted, but we’re going to keep going for it every day,” said McClellan.
While still having a ways to go to see her vision fully realized, McClellan is confident that with customers getting a taste, that will keep them coming back for more.
“Just having the doors opening is marketing enough and we can kind of prove with our food and what we’re creating people will want to come back and see what the next iteration is,” said McClellan.