tempImage4ihol3.jpg

A line forms outside of Figgie’s Deli, located in the old Pono Ono’s Sushi location near the Standard True-Value north of Driggs.

 Connor Shea

On Sept. 5, Figgie’s Deli added a new flavor to the Teton Valley restaurant scene as it began serving customers on a grab-and-go basis.

The lunch spot, serving house-made sandwiches and homemade potato chips, has got off to a hot start with a pleasant reception from the community. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, owner Hannah McClellan has been busy slinging sandwiches out of Figgie’s dutch door, in the space north of Driggs formerly occupied by Pono’s Ono Sushi.