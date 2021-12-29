TVTAP is thrilled to announce that Tony Ferlisi will be the new WYDAHO Rendezvous Festival Manager for 2022. Tony’s logistic and project management skills, along with his intense passion for mountain biking make him uniquely qualified to run a successful and fun festival.
Tony has been in the Tetons since 2005, working as a ranger for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, a bike guide and trip designer for Trek Travel and most recently served as the Executive Director for Mountain Bike the Tetons At MBT, Tony launched the Sprockids program, a new local race series and helped bring the Carriboo Jack backcountry race to life.
Tony says it best: “I’m super excited to be working alongside the TVTAP team to put on the 2022 Wydaho Rendezvous and to build on a solid tradition. We’re going to throw a really good party up at Targhee this year and I’m looking forward to bringing some great industry partners, local shops and advocacy organizations into the fold this coming 2022.”
WYDAHO Rendezvous is the ONLY bike festival in the Tetons and takes place at Grand Targhee Resort in Alta, WY. Proceeds from the Festival benefit Teton Valley Trails and Pathways’ mission to promote a healthy, connected community. Individual cross country and downhill trail riding, clinics, group rides, adaptive cycling and family-friendly activities are available during the Festival. Registration for the Labor Day weekend event will go live in Spring 2022.