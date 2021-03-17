Longer days and sunshine create optimism and hope for new beginnings. Easter, Passover, and the spring solstice all symbolize renewal, transformation, and rebirth. With spring just around the corner, you may be antsy to cultivate your green thumb. While in some areas of North America garden planting is getting underway, in the Tetons, we have 2-3 months before we can direct sow annual vegetable plants or flowers without the threat of early frost. With our short season, high-altitude climate, you can kick off your garden season by starting seeds indoors for later transplanting. I usually wait until after Memorial Day to transplant and direct sow. Seed starting not only helps extend a short growing season, but also can be quite rewarding and economical since there is more variety and flexibility instead of relying on nursery stock. Driggs has a 4b USDA plant hardiness zone, so varieties that are quicker to mature, dwarf size, and more cold-tolerant are more suitable for our climate. To get started you need: soil, water, containers, and suitable seed.
Use clean containers and pots to avoid disease. Sterilize containers by soaking them in a diluted bleach solution for about 10 minutes (10% bleach to 90% water) then air dry. Fill containers about a ½ inch from the top. Plant your seeds as deep as the diameter of the seed. Firm in the soil but avoid compacting the soil to allow ample room for your seedling’s roots. To speed up the time it takes for your seeds to sprout (aka “germination”), you can use bottom heat such as a seedling mat underneath your pots—remove the heat source once the plants have sprouted. Don’t worry if you don’t have a heat mat, your seeds will sprout indoors, although it may take twice as long.
I start seeds for less hardy and warm loving plants such as tomatoes and basil. Tomatoes have an ideal soil temperature of 75-80°F to sprout from seed and can take 1-2 weeks to germinate. Depending on the variety, it can take 5-9 weeks to grow tomato seeds indoors before transplanting outdoors. Basil needs a soil temperature of about 70-85°F and 4-10 days to germinate. Basil can take 6-8 weeks to grow indoors before transplanting outdoors.
Use sterile, soilless mixes. Save all-purpose soil for your garden, instead use a growing medium that’s light and has good drainage and air flow. You can create or buy a mix that contains perlite or vermiculite, compost, and coir fiber. While some seedling mixes contain peat moss, there is concern that peat moss is an unsustainable resource since it takes thousands of years for peat moss to form.
You can use coconut coir instead. An effective seed starting soil mix is: 1-part fine bark or compost, to 1-part perlite or vermiculite, to 2-parts coir fiber. Avoid reusing potting mixes and mixes with added fertilizer. Your seeds already have all the nutrients they need to sprout.
Before plants emerge, water with a fine mist spray over the soil. You can cover the plants with a plastic cover to create more humidity. Remove the cover once the plants have emerged.
Consistently water and allow proper drainage for your plants. Don’t overwater or allow the plants to become too dry causing wilting. You can also use a small fan over the seedlings to help prevent fungal issues and increase seedling strength. Otherwise, you can brush your hand over the seedlings throughout the day.
Seedlings can sometimes become “leggy” and less sturdy indoors. This is usually due to insufficient light. Use a grow light to help prevent this, but if growing in a windowsill, make sure you have good southern or western exposure. For grow lights, you can use fluorescent tubes of any spectrum—shop light fixtures are often used and suspended 2-4 inches above the plants. Keep lights on for 12-16 hours; consider an automatic timer. Thin seedlings with scissors at soil level. Keep healthier seedlings and thin their leaves, leaving 4-6 sets of true leaves with the center stalk. More energy will go towards the center stem and terminal bud.
Before transitioning seedlings outdoors, harden them off. This is a necessary and gradual exposure to the colder and more variable outdoor temperatures. Place seedlings outside during the day for a couple of weeks, then bring indoors at night. Progressively leave plants outdoors for longer periods each day to become adapted to the outdoors. Choose appropriate season extension techniques to ensure optimal survival and growth.
To learn more about getting your garden ready, I am offering a 6-week High-Altitude Victory Gardening Course through UI Extension on Fridays, April 9-May 14, 2021 from 9:30-11am MST live via Zoom. Classes will also be recorded. Register before 5pm on April 8th to get access to the Zoom login info and course website. The course is by-donation this year (proceeds support the new Teton Valley Community Garden at the Teton County Fairgrounds and the “grow-a-row” produce donation program for the Teton Valley Food Pantry). Register for the course at https://tinyurl.com/yna8v89h or contact our office (208-354-2961; teton@uidaho.edu) for questions.