Have you started dreaming of warmer weather and the upcoming garden season? With the long, cold days of winter slowly waning, you may be antsy to get seedlings started. However, if you plant your seedlings too early, you may get “leggy,” root bound plants not suitable for planting once chance of frost has passed. These are my top five activities I like to do now to get ready for gardening.
1) Organize and order seeds:
Inventory your leftover seeds, cull “old” seeds, and/or test germination rates for any questionable seeds. Since I love seeds, I often hoard seeds and plant a few extra if the germination rates are less than ideal. When ordering new seeds, consider the layout of your garden and amount of growing space, and then choose varieties you like. Consider planting one or two “fun” new crops each year. In our short season climate, consider selecting seeds for cold hardiness, days to maturity (look for quickly maturing varieties), dwarf varieties (since these often grow faster and don’t take up as much space), and disease or bolting resistance. I also forgo planting some species that take up too much garden space and are readily available and affordable at the farmers’ market. Consider sharing excess seed with friends or donating non-patented seeds to the seed library at the Victor Valley of the Tetons Library.
2) Dial in your garden design:
Try to rotate your plant families annually to help reduce disease and pests. I draw my garden layout on paper in my garden journal (you can use graph paper to make to scale) or use one of many online or mobile software applications. Place taller plant species on the northern side of your garden to help reduce shade on lower growing plants. Consider companion and inter-planting, especially if you want to optimize space. Consider only planting one variety of each species to avoid cross pollination and creating hybrid varieties like a “Franken-squash.” Leave enough space between plants. When considering plant placement, consider the amount of sun you have, and proximity to nearby features such as sheds and trees. Consider placing your garden near your home so you can see and regularly check on it. Do you have wildlife or pets that may negatively impact your garden? Do you need to build a fence, install electric fencing, or bear-proof your space?
3) Consider nearby landscaping and plant native species:
To help with pollination and reduce pests, consider planting pollinator-friendly plants and perennial species once snow has melted and soil is slightly moist. Don’t work with soil that is too wet or you could destroy the soil structure and create clods. Plant native species when possible, a variety of early to late blooming flowering plants, and perennial or self-seeding annuals to help with long-term sustainability. A diversity of native species instead of cultivars help to encourage beneficial insects, which reduces pesticides and helps promote a more resilient ecosystem. In autumn, consider leaving foliage instead of
trimming all of it since many wild bee queens need the habitat to overwinter. You can trim back foliage later in the spring if necessary.
4) Inventory your compost and water resources:
Apply compost to your garden in the spring and/or fall months. Compost, versus fertilizers, help to feed beneficial microorganisms, bacteria, and fungi in your soil. Incorporate about one inch of compost to the top four inches of soil. A healthy soil structure helps to reduce weeds and allows space for plant roots and water. To help conserve water and dial in your watering schedule, consider installing drip irrigation and a timer. This helps reduce weeds and can make your life easier when away from your garden.
5) Incorporate microgreens into your diet:
While it may be too early for starting seeds indoors, consider growing sprouts and microgreens. This is a family-friendly activity and a healthy addition to any diet. My favorite varieties of seeds to sprout include alfalfa, broccoli, mung beans, and mustard. You can purchase most of these in bulk at Barrels and Bins in Driggs or online. There are sprouting kits available, but I started with a mason jar. Soak seeds overnight, then rinse and drain a couple of times a day; then on day three, move your sprouts into the sunlight to green up. They’re typically ready to eat in about 5-6 days. For microgreens, I like to grow sunflower sprouts in old lettuce plastic containers with holes drilled in the bottom. You can use the same soil for several cycles of sprouts. Sunflower microgreens are typically ready in about 10 days and a big hit with my pre-school age son.
Jennifer Werlin is an Extension Educator in Community Food Systems for the University of Idaho in Teton County.