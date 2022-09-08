...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS...West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
except north to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in zones 475 and 476.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across
zone 411.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
As students from Teton Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates eleven students who graduated last spring and were part of thirty-two students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. These scholarships totaled more than $75,000. A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business. The scholarship program is funded by donations from owner-members of the Cooperative as well as unclaimed Patronage Capital by former members who have moved away from our service territory and have not provided Fall River Electric with an accurate forwarding address. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.
Each Fall River Electric scholarship is valued at $2,400 and disbursed annually in increments of $600 over a four-year period if the students the scholarship has been awarded to continue their education. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on financial need, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay each applicant submits.
The following eleven Teton High School students who are continuing their education this fall received scholarships:
Amelia Sperber
Carl Ripplinger
Christian Woiwode
David Morales
Ellie Rudolph
Julian Velazquez
Katlyn Robert
Kinley Brown
Kylie Hawkins
Sara Bagley
Sienna Stevens
Fall River Electric’s CEO Bryan Case said, “Our members help fund these scholarships and see them as an investment in our future as well as to help provide opportunities to children of our members to receive the education needed to improve their life and the lives of their families.” Case added, “I don’t think any other single organization in Teton Valley provides more scholarships annually than does Fall River with the hope that one day these exceptional students will return to our area and perhaps work for the Cooperative.”
Scholarship applications for 2023 will be accepted early next year and the application forms will be available on Fall River Electric’s website.