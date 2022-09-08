As students from Teton Valley head to the halls of higher education, Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative congratulates eleven students who graduated last spring and were part of thirty-two students whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric. These scholarships totaled more than $75,000. A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River, whether at a permanent residence, a vacation property or commercial business. The scholarship program is funded by donations from owner-members of the Cooperative as well as unclaimed Patronage Capital by former members who have moved away from our service territory and have not provided Fall River Electric with an accurate forwarding address. Over the history of this program, Fall River Electric has awarded over a half million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.

Each Fall River Electric scholarship is valued at $2,400 and disbursed annually in increments of $600 over a four-year period if the students the scholarship has been awarded to continue their education. Scholarship recipients are chosen based on financial need, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, and an essay each applicant submits.